DrFirst and CHIME Foundation to Collaborate on Industry Thought Leadership and Interoperability

ANN ARBOR, Mich., and ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare pioneer DrFirst announced today that it has expanded its membership in the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) Foundation with an enhanced strategic advisory collaboration. The two organizations are working together to help CHIME's members envision innovative technology solutions that transform healthcare for patients and frontline care providers.

"Today more than ever, delivering healthcare relies on technology for access to the right information at the right time," said G. Cameron Deemer, President of DrFirst. "CIOs and CMIOs tell us that interoperability is still a challenge for the diverse systems that need to talk to each other. They also point to the need for better care collaboration and medication management to avoid readmissions and the need for in-workflow systems to avoid clinical burnout. Our work with CHIME enables insightful conversations with these leaders that allow us to learn from each other and share our unique perspectives on solving these issues."

CHIME is collaborating with DrFirst on several initiatives to address member needs, including educational webinars, thought leadership articles, white papers, podcasts, and focus groups discussing areas of urgency for health-system leaders such as reducing readmissions and increasing clinician satisfaction.

The CHIME Foundation's Leader-to-Leader podcast features an interview with Deemer exploring healthcare industry challenges, including the pandemic, connecting with patients through telehealth, and practical approaches to interoperability that show concrete results.

A thought leadership roundtable hosted recently by DrFirst fostered innovative discussion from CHIME members on applying artificial intelligence to medication management. Read more from "The Wolf in the Woods: Taming Medication Management with Technology," published November 16, 2021.

CHIME members may contact CHIME or DrFirst for more information about this collaboration or other collaborative opportunities.

About CHIME

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is an executive organization dedicated to serving chief information officers (CIOs), chief medical information officers (CMIOs), chief nursing information officers (CNIOs), chief innovation officers (CIOs), chief digital officers (CDOs) and other senior healthcare IT leaders. With more than 5,000 members in 56 countries plus two U.S. territories and over 150 healthcare IT business partners and professional services firms, CHIME and its three associations provide a highly interactive, trusted environment enabling senior professional and industry leaders to collaborate, exchange best practices, address professional development needs and advocate the effective use of information management to improve the health and care in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit chimecentral.org.

About DrFirst

Since 2000, DrFirst has pioneered healthcare technology solutions and consulting services that securely connect people at touchpoints of care to improve patient outcomes. We create unconventional solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency, and adherence challenges faced in healthcare. We unite the Healthiverse—the interconnected healthcare universe—by providing our clients with real-time access to the information they need, exactly when and how they need it, so patients get the best care possible. DrFirst solutions are used by nearly 325,000 healthcare professionals, including +120,000 prescribers, +70,000 pharmacies, 275 HIS/EHRs, and +1,500 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst.

