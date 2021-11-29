Investor's Business Daily Ranks Crown In Top 25 Companies For Environmental, Social And Governance (ESG) Matters

Company vaults to #24 position overall in debut appearance on the Top 100 list; ranks among the top five in the Industrials category

YARDLEY, Pa., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) (Crown) (www.crowncork.com) has been named to Investor's Business Daily's (IBD) Best ESG Companies of 2021 list. The third annual list recognizes the top 100 businesses with superior Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ratings along with broad strength in fundamental and technical areas linked to stock price performance. This is Crown's first appearance on the list, ranking among the top five in the Industrials category, and #24 overall. Crown is the only packaging company included in the top five companies in the Industrials category.

To compile the list, IBD screened Dow Jones' ESG ratings, which included over 6,000 companies. To narrow the field to the top 100, IBD sought out the top 15% of the 2,360 companies whose stock price was $10 or higher and traded in the U.S. Companies were then vetted for having an IBD Composite Rating of 85 or better followed by Relative Strength Rating and EPS Rating. Finally, companies were ranked by Dow Jones ESG data.

"The IBD ranking is based on a unique combination of ESG and financial metrics," said Timothy J. Donahue, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crown. "We are honored to be recognized for our strong performance in both areas. Just over a year ago, we debuted our robust Twentyby30 program to elevate our commitment to sustainability and set a bold agenda for the next decade. We know we are on the right track with our efforts, taking the appropriate steps to remain a sustainability leader among our peers and achieve the goals important to our internal and external stakeholders. We look forward to accelerating our progress and fostering meaningful change today and into the future."

Being named to IBD's Best ESG Companies list is the latest achievement for Crown in a year that saw the Company reach several key milestones on its sustainability journey:

In 2021, Crown joined The Climate Pledge, a commitment to be net-zero carbon across its operations by 2040, ten years ahead of The Paris Agreement, and the Ellen Macarthur Foundation's Network, where the Company will help identify innovative solutions that support the transition to a circular economy.

ESG ratings provider Sustainalytics ranked Crown in the top position for mitigating ESG risk within the metal and glass packaging sector for the second consecutive year. Sustainalytics also advanced Crown to the Negligible Risk category, a designation achieved by only 1% of the more than 12,000 global companies reviewed.

Crown's North American Beverage Packaging business ranked within the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Top 25 Green Power Partners from the Fortune 500 list for demonstrating a commitment to advancing the green power market.

The Company's Brazilian operations have been certified by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) against the ASI Performance Standard for responsible production, sourcing and stewardship of aluminum with a focus on material stewardship.

Crown was named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021 list by 3BL Media, headlined by its strong performance in the Climate Change pillar, within which it ranked ninth place.

CDP, a leading global environmental impact non-profit organization, awarded Crown a Supplier Engagement Rating (SER) of A as part of its annual climate change assessment of companies globally. This rating earned Crown a spot on the 2020 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard and put the Company in the top 7% of 8,033 companies assessed by CDP.

To learn more about Crown's Twentyby30 program, visit crowncork.com/sustainability.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com .

