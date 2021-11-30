Bevpax Joins Newchip's Global Series A Accelerator Program

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bevpax Corp a company based in Wilmington Delaware, Nov 15 Bevpax is an innovative beverage manufacturer, offering branded and private label solutions to its customers. Bevpax focusses on developing functional and healthy beverage options and was accepted out of 1,000+ applicants into Newchip's renowned global accelerator program's latest cohort.

The online accelerator provides the mentorship, connections and tools growth-stage teams need to drive greater scale, expand business operations and position their company for potential exit or acquisition.

Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 1,500 founders from 50 countries raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9B.

"When evaluating companies for our Series A Accelerator, we look for scalability, strong performance, and a high likelihood for industry disruption," says Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President at Newchip. "We see great potential in Bevpax Corp and are excited to share their story with our network of VCs, angel investors, and family offices looking to invest in this space."

Bevpax Corp is on a mission to provide innovative beverage products and sustainable packaging solutions to customers. Since launching the company has been recognized as a leading beverage innovation company.

"Being part of the Newchip Accelerator, we are looking forward to expanding our business platform Internationally and launching newly developed functional beverages," says Tim Xenos Founder and President. "Our ambition is to continue to innovate our product offerings and give consumers an alternate to mainstream beverages".

About Newchip

Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has enabled over 1,500 startups from 50+ countries to raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated $9B portfolio. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more, visit https://launch.newchip.com/ .

About Bevpax

Bevpax is a manufacturing company producing branded and Private Label beverages, it has focused on innovation and functional beverage choices to meet customer and market demand. Providing beverage solutions for major retailers and wholesalers, the company continually looks to drive innovation and product development. Bevpax have manufacturing facilities in Asia and offices in USA, Australia, Vietnam and Europe. The company has an experienced team of beverage professionals and an inhouse R&D and QC Team, also offering logistics and in house design. To see the product range, visit www.bevpax.com

