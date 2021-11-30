Dry Creek Vineyard Appoints Debbie Detrick as Chief Financial Officer

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dry Creek Vineyard is pleased to announce the hiring of Debbie Detrick as Chief Financial Officer. Detrick will direct all financial activities for the nearly 50-year-old family winery, including financial planning and reporting, general accounting and budgeting. Detrick takes the helm from Dru Cochran, who has retired after 21 years as the CFO of the family-owned business.



Dry Creek Vineyard CFO Debbie Detrick

Previously the Director of Finance with Clos du Val Winery, Detrick joins Dry Creek Vineyard with 20 years of experience in finance within the wine industry. Her prior roles included stints at Round Pond Estate, Pernod Ricard USA, Terlato Wine Group and Beam Wine Estates. Detrick holds a B.S. of Business Administration from Saint Mary's College and is a Certified Public Accountant.



"We are delighted to welcome Debbie to our winery family and to our senior management team," said Dry Creek Vineyard President Kim Stare Wallace. "Her breadth of experience and knowledge of the industry is a tremendous asset in this world of increasing winery consolidation. Debbie's addition to the team will ensure that Dry Creek Vineyard will remain one of the last truly private, family-owned, iconic wineries from Sonoma County consistently producing 90-plus point wines."

Established in 1972 by David S. Stare, Dry Creek Vineyard is Dry Creek Valley's flagship winery located in the heart of Sonoma County, California. This premier, family-owned winery is celebrating 49 years of winemaking and is led by the second generation. Dave's daughter, Kim Stare Wallace, serves as President overseeing a successful family winemaking and grape growing business that includes 185 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards. Named one of the Top 100 wineries by Wine & Spirits Magazine and a Top 10 Tasting Room by USA TODAY, the winery is also 100% Certified Sustainable. Dry Creek Vineyard proudly produces delicious Dry Chenin Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon and Meritage blends as well as a portfolio of single vineyard selections. To learn more, visit www.drycreekvineyard.com. Connect with Dry Creek Vineyard on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Dry Creek Vineyard (PRNewsfoto/Dry Creek Vineyard)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dry Creek Vineyard