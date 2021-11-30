Greatland's Yearli Platform Keeps Remote HR & Finance Team Members on Same Page During Reporting Season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With many finance and HR teams working in remote or hybrid environments, Greatland is reminding business that its Yearli all-inclusive filing program provides seamless workflow for online filing of W-2, 1099 and 1095 forms.

Greatland, an industry leader in national wage and information reporting, created Yearli's to be a truly comprehensive complete forms reporting platform, delivering everything a business needs to file with the appropriate federal and state agencies, and report to the recipient. Organizations can choose from a variety of plans (Core, Performance, Premier, or a custom bundle) depending on their specific needs.

The Company noted it has seen an increase in demand for cloud-based wage reporting systems capable of seamlessly and securely linking remote HR/finance team members on a single platform.

"Yearli can help employers by streamlining and simplifying their employee filing and reporting regardless of an administrative team's location or proximity to each other," said Sandy Siebert, Greatland's Director of Product & Innovation. "This platform ensures confidentiality and compliance, allowing employers to complete their W-2, 1099 or 1095 filings in a secure and efficient manner. In an increasingly remote world, this product can be a beneficial tool for organizations of all sizes and industries."

Yearli also helps ensure businesses continue to adapt to regulatory additions and changes. Yearli's proprietary state filing solution supports various state e-file options to all states that require W-2, 1099 and 1095 reporting.

Cloud security was a priority for Greatland when developing the Yearli platform. Greatland can assure all customers that it will take all reasonable steps to safeguard information a customer provides. All sensitive data is stored in databases and encrypted at the database level. Yearli Premier has gone through third-party audits and complies with the Service Organization Control Reports SOC 2 certification.

