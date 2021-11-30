Milrose Consultants and Southfield Capital Announce Strategic Partnership with Special Inspection Services

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, and Milrose Consultants ("Milrose" or the "Company"), a leading provider of building code compliance, fulfillment and consulting solutions, announced today a strategic partnership with Special Inspection Services ("SIS") Engineering, Design Professional Corporation (DPC), a leading inspections and construction consulting firm based out of Bohemia, New York.

Formed by Torin McGowan and Chris Drutjons, SIS has developed a phenomenal reputation in the commercial real estate industry and has earned the trust and respect of some of the nation's largest Class A commercial building owners, developers, and corporations.

Partnering with SIS is the latest step Milrose Consultants has taken to expand its services portfolio and market reach. Previously announced partnerships with Permit Advisors and Integrated Group have also increased capabilities and scale, strengthening the Company's commitment to becoming a premier national provider of construction and real estate consulting services. Along with Milrose's earlier investment in Integrated Group, the SIS partnership allows Milrose to now offer a comprehensive suite of special inspections services to clients nationwide.

Dominic Maurillo, CEO of Milrose Consultants, commented, "The combined Milrose, Permit Advisors, Integrated, and SIS platform allows us the unique opportunity to provide a broader, more diverse set of services in New York, California, and across the country. We are thrilled to partner with this incredible team and together leverage our size and resources to grow into a national market leader."

Vice President of SIS, Torin McGowan, said, "Chris Drutjons and I are very excited to join forces with Southfield Capital and Milrose Consultants in a strategic partnership focused in growth and expansion on a national level. By partnering with these two great firms, we will have the ability to provide a higher quality of service to our client base in existing and new markets."

Southfield Capital Principal, Chris Grambling, commented on the transaction, "The partnership with SIS further supports Milrose's growth strategy and the expansion of our service capabilities. We're excited to welcome the SIS team to Milrose and increase the expertise of our special inspections division."

Wiggin & Dana provided legal counsel to Milrose and Southfield Capital.

About Milrose

Milrose is a leading provider of building code compliance, fulfillment, and consulting solutions to the Class A commercial real estate market. The Company enables clients to outsource the burden associated with navigating the highly regulated and complex building compliance environment through its diverse portfolio of permitting, code & zoning, regulatory filing, special inspections, due diligence and other compliance solutions.

For more information, please visit www.milrose.com .

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 – 12 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com .

Our Team:

Andy Levison, Managing Partner

Andy Cook, Partner Heb James, Partner Tim Lewis, Partner

Brandon Pinderhughes, Principal

Chris Grambling, Principal Josh Sylvan, Vice President Logan Vorwerk, Associate Mike Weber, Associate

Matt King, Associate

Jon Goldstein, Chief Financial Officer

Southfield Capital:

140 Greenwich Avenue

Greenwich, CT 06830

Phone: 203.813.4100

Fax: 203.813.4141

www.southfieldcapital.com



View original content:

SOURCE Southfield Capital