Pennington Partners Announces Addition of Katherine Frattarola to Advisory Board

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennington Partners, a multi-family investment office that specializes in working with entrepreneurs, family offices, and their families, has announced the appointment of marketing executive, Katherine Frattarola, to its Advisory Board. Frattarola will be tasked with providing strategic guidance as the firm navigates a strong period of growth and expansion.

Frattarola brings over 20 years of dedicated financial services experience to Pennington Partners, having served most recently as Chief Marketing Officer for PURE Group of Insurance Companies – a role she was in for over three years until the company's successful sale to Tokio Marine Holdings in 2020 for $3.1bn. In her role at PURE, she directed and developed all marketing efforts both for the company as a whole as well as its various product lines. This included strategic positioning and communication strategy, digital marketing, public relations, media advertising, sales promotion and events and sponsorships. Frattarola also successfully led a team that supported lead generation, business development and client retention efforts for one of the most rapidly growing companies in the insurance industry.

Brian Gaister, CEO of Pennington Partners commented: "We're thrilled to add Katherine's remarkable experience to our board. We look forward to her insights and involvement in helping to shape the future of this company as we help our clients successfully navigate the complexity of entrepreneurial exits and estate planning."

Prior to her role at PURE, Frattarola spent over seven years at Morgan Stanley in the Wealth Management Division, with her latest role at the company being Executive Director and Chief Marketing Officer of Field and Client Segments. Prior to Morgan Stanley, Frattarola held various roles at Citi in both Wealth Management and Investment Banking. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in International Studies from Johns Hopkins University.

Katherine Frattarola noted, "Pennington Partners is leading the industry in providing compelling, experienced, and thoughtful counsel, and offers tailored solutions that are uniquely created for entrepreneurs and wealthy families. As a firm that is founded by entrepreneurs and designed for entrepreneurs who have reached a critical point in their career, I look forward to working with the team to further develop its strategy and support its growth."

About Pennington Partners & Co.

Pennington Partners & Co. is a multi-family office that serves the complex and comprehensive financial needs of ultra-high net worth families. Founded in 2016, Pennington offers its dynamic partners and their advisors solutions to enhance and protect wealth, simplify the administration of personal finances, and support the growth of their enterprises. We partner with successful families by providing objective advice, strategy, and family office services to generate meaningfully higher efficiency while maintaining the intimacy of a single family office.

