Prominent Financial Advisor Henry Bragg Celebrates Launch Of Independent Wealth Management Firm In Houston, Tx

Experienced wealth advisor Henry Bragg , CPA, CFP®, is pleased to announce the first anniversary of Henry Bragg & Co. , an independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA). Serving as the Principal, Bragg celebrates the successful launch of his firm, which offers a full complement of comprehensive portfolio and wealth management services. Foremost among the firm's responsibilities as an investment advisor is the obligation to act in the best interests of its clients.

Building on more than 20 years of experience, including five years at professional services firm Ernst & Young, and as partner with two different investment management firms, Bragg leverages his broad experience in investments, tax, and estate planning. Henry Bragg & Co. is centered around personalized services with a hands-on, individual approach for clients. Bragg understands and communicates the "big picture" while relating it to the client's personal needs, goals, and family values. Bragg utilizes specialized wealth mapping techniques to visually illustrate a client's overall financial picture. Bragg believes finding perspective in the complexities of each client's individual circumstances is key.

"While I established my career at larger firms," Bragg said, "I saw the opportunity for a more individualized approach. The ability to serve our clients based on their specific needs and financial subtleties makes all the difference in their overall success. As a result, tailored plans are core to our work."

In keeping with the firm's vision and to serve clients' needs, Henry Bragg & Co. offers a variety of services including portfolio management, retirement planning, managing trusts and estates, tax and insurance planning, charitable giving, next-generation investment education, wealth transfer design, and succession planning.

"A good wealth advisor can help clients see the forest, the trees, and where the roads need to be built." said Bragg. "People may not think of engaging a wealth advisor until something new or significant is happening in their lives. However, having an advisor help you plan for the future is important no matter what stage of life you're in. We all need help at some point. Life doesn't slow down; it only moves on. Not being prepared can lead to unexpected challenges and missed opportunities."

With a passion for helping people and building relationships, Bragg strives to be more than a financial advisor. Clients see him as a trusted partner dedicated to helping them bring their finances in good order.

Henry Bragg & Co. is a member of the Wealth Advisor Alliance and is closely supported by Forum Financial Management, recently named a Top 300 financial advisor by the Financial Times. For more information on Henry Bragg & Co. and its wealth management services, please visit www.henrybraggco.com .

About Henry Bragg & Co.

