Baker Hill NextGen® Secures Best-in-Class 2021 Aite Ranking in Product Features This is the second recognition for the Baker Hill NextGen® solution in the Aite Group Report

CARMEL, Ind., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill, the leading financial technology provider in delivering solutions for loan origination, risk management, and analytics, received a best-in-class score for commercial loan origination in product features from the Aite Group. The analyst firm's 2021 Impact Report, "Aite Matrix: Commercial Loan Origination Automation" recognized Baker Hill NextGen® for its ability to deliver on commercial lending business requirements across the loan life cycle, including CECL and digitalization.

(PRNewsfoto/Baker Hill)

David O'Connell, Strategic Advisor at Aite-Novarica Group's Commercial Banking Practice and author of the report said, "Baker Hill was among the two highest scoring vendors in the category of Product Features, where it had a best-in-class score because of the breadth of this vendor's product offering." O'Connell went on to say "Also favorable about Baker Hill is its cultural preference to challenge clients' customization requests that are viewed as unnecessary or potentially disruptive. Important about this discipline is that it's a way to both reduce TCO and improve deployment stability over time."

Baker Hill scored strongly across all the categories assessed: vendor stability, client strength, product features, and client services. Aite-Novarica Group noted that Baker Hill NextGen® is specifically attractive to regional and small banks due to its breadth of functionality closely related to lending - primarily core commercial, small business, and retail banking.

"We are thrilled to once again be recognized as a top provider of Commercial Loan Origination solutions to the financial services industry," said Mike Horrocks, vice president of product management for Baker Hill. "The third generation of Baker Hill NextGen®, our state-of-the-art single solution lending platform, has received tremendous recognition and adoption in the market since its release in 2018."

The 2021 Impact Report explores key trends within the commercial loan origination market and examines the ways technology is evolving to address new market needs and challenges invoked by the pandemic.

With over 38 years of industry expertise, Baker Hill is providing state of the art lending and risk management solutions with unparalleled advisory support to both new and existing clients experiencing an increase in demand volume.

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is the expert solution for loan origination, portfolio risk and relationship management, and analytics for financial institutions in the United States. The company delivers a single unified platform with modern solutions to streamline loan origination and portfolio risk management for commercial, small business and consumer lending. The Baker Hill NextGen® platform also delivers sophisticated analytics and marketing solutions that support sound business decisions to mitigate risk, generate growth and maximize profitability.

