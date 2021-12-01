Doppler Health Increases Insight Into How The Weather Makes You Feel

RIDGELAND, Miss., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doppler Health, developer of an app that compares your health patterns to location-specific weather patterns, today announced the release of Doppler version 1.1.0.

This new version offers deeper insights into how weather affects health and gives users more ways to tune these insights to the users' personal health conditions and environment.

The new features of Doppler 1.1.0 include:

Additional Detail on Environmental Factors

Now users can dive deeper into each environmental factor to learn how it can affect health and whether the current reading falls within a normal range.

Sleep and Mood Tracking

More and more research confirms that mental health and sleep health are crucial to our well-being. Now Doppler enables users to track how these aspects of health change as the weather changes.

Weighting of Environmental Factors

Users can now see which environmental factors Doppler thinks will impact how a user feels that day. Users can click on each factor to see how it's changed over time.

History of User's Weather Health - With Added Notes Section

Doppler 1.1.0 enables users to pull up historical health surveys - whether short or long - so that a user can see how he or she felt on a past date. Also, now users can add notes to health surveys to fill in important details about the user's day that he or she might want to remember for later.

"We've been working diligently on Doppler since our launch this spring to increase the level of insight and personalization we can offer our users into how the weather affects how they feel," says Ken Sones, CEO of Doppler Health. "This new version of Doppler makes big strides forward in our ability to find out what aspects of our environment affect wellbeing."

About Doppler Health

Doppler Health is a team of technologists backed by great investors and advisors curious to find out how the conditions of our environment affect the condition of our health. Doppler Health is available in the Apple App Store. Learn more at www.dopplerhealth.com .

