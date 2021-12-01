Dr. Aletta Schnitzler Joins TurtleTree as Chief Scientific Officer

DAVIS, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell-based nutrition company TurtleTree welcomes Dr. Aletta Schnitzler as its new Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). With her world-class expertise in cellular bioprocessing, Dr. Schnitzler's appointment marks a significant stride in TurtleTree's journey towards sustainable and efficient cellular food production.

Prior to joining TurtleTree, Aletta was with MilliporeSigma for over 10 years. Her most recent appointment was as R&D Director of the company's Cultured Meat department. There, Aletta led a scientific and engineering team in creating cutting-edge technologies for the manufacturing of cultured meat. She also simultaneously spearheaded business and product development. Informing this leadership role was her previous experience as MilliporeSigma's Head of Cell Therapy Bioprocessing, in which she engineered cost-effective cell culture media and reagents for use in cellular therapeutic applications.

Aletta received her PhD in Immunology and Neuroscience from the Boston University School of Medicine in 2007. Since then, she has achieved multiple career milestones: Besides having developed a xeno-free cell culture medium for mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) expansion, she is also an editorial board member of Stem Cells Translational Medicine, an international journal dedicated to stem cell research.

Explaining her transition from biopharmaceuticals to cellular agriculture, Aletta said: "Developing life-saving medicines through therapeutic cell manufacturing technologies was immensely gratifying. With cellular agriculture, the aim to better human health with nutritious and diverse alternative protein sources creates the potential to make a broader impact. Being at TurtleTree grants me a vital opportunity to improve our food system and benefit society on a global scale."

As TurtleTree's CSO, Dr. Schnitzler will communicate TurtleTree's scientific interests to internal and external stakeholders. To strategically execute the company's cellular agriculture innovation plans, Aletta will also work closely with the management and scientific teams to align the company's global R&D efforts. With her breadth of experience and networks within the bioprocessing industry, Aletta is poised to secure top-tier expertise and key partnerships for the development of TurtleTree's cultivated food production technologies.

Sharing her excitement about Aletta's new role at TurtleTree, Fengru Lin, CEO of TurtleTree said: "We're incredibly honored to have Aletta and her expertise in both cellular agriculture and therapeutics with us. We're excited to see her apply her experience to creating innovation cycles that will kickstart our productization."

