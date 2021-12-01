Octane Marketing promotes Tim Schmidt to Sr. Vice President Marine, RV & Powersports to launch company's new division

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Octane Marketing has announced that Vice President of Digital, Tim Schmidt, has been promoted to Sr. Vice President Marine, RV & Powersports as they launch a brand new division in the company. CEO Adam Stone noted, "recently we have made significant inroads in the Marine, RV & Powersports retail verticals and Tim was a catalyst for making this come to fruition. Tim's enthusiasm, digital expertise and tremendous customer focus makes him the perfect person to lead Octane into these new verticals."

The company, which provides digital marketing services and products to auto dealers all over North America, first started working with Marine dealers almost two years ago when it signed up the publicly traded OneWater Marine and their 74 retail locations for an array of digital marketing products and services. This relationship included BoatFuel, which helps dealers merchandise their inventory dynamically to targeted audiences on social media.

"Working with Octane Marketing has been great. They are responsive, offer creative and outside-the-box solutions to some of our unique challenges, and communicate on a regular basis. Not only does Octane Marketing help us realize significant results, they make it easy and effective in doing so," remarked Jenn Lockman, Director of Marketing for OneWater Marine.



Octane Marketing also recently cemented a new relationship with the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) by becoming a partner member of MRAA. Tim will lead Octane's presence at the MRAA Dealer Week in Austin December 6-9, 2021. In the coming year Schmidt foresees tremendous growth for the new division, "It's exciting to branch out into new retail verticals that are similar to, but also uniquely different from, retail automotive. Our plans this year are to expand significantly, both in new client acquisition, as well as new team members. I couldn't be more excited to be a part of this!"



About Octane Marketing

Octane Marketing is an award winning digital marketing agency serving the retail automotive, marine, RV and powersports verticals. Founded in 2016, Octane has appeared on the last two Inc. 5000 lists as one of the fastest privately held companies in America.

