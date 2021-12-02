AMRA Medical's MRI-Based Muscle Assessment Technology Approved for Clinical Use in Canada

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMRA Medical , a ground-breaking digital health company and global leader in body composition analysis offering medical device and medical research services, announced today that AMRA has received MDEL (Medical Device Establishment Licence) licensing and is permitted to distribute AMRA® MAsS Scan (Muscle Assessment Score) in Canada. By maintaining MDEL licensing AMRA is ensuring compliance with the Food and Drugs Act and its Medical Devices Regulations.

The AMRA® MAsS Scan is offered as one of AMRA's medical device services where the AMRA® Protocol utilizes a rapid neck-to-knee magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan to produce a patient-specific report. The report contains the MAsS, anatomic and color-coded images, and precise body composition measurements with contextual insights based on AMRA's reference database.

Now, with the help of an objective, actionable, and easy-to-understand MAsS, clinicians in Canada can accurately assess muscles before and after organ transplant to gain insights into patient health. For instance, clinicians can more accurately predict, diagnose, and monitor sarcopenia; or they can track a patient's muscle health by detecting small and large changes in muscles and adiposity.

Eric Converse, CEO at AMRA, commented: "We are very excited to bring this technology to Canada. The AMRA® MAsS Scan will greatly benefit patients by allowing clinicians to assess sarcopenia, take action and improve patient outcomes. The muscle assessment score is simple to use and understand, and it establishes a common language among physicians for sarcopenia." Converse continued, "This is the first commercially available offering using fat and muscle biomarkers to assess patients for sarcopenia, simply by adding minutes to an already prescribed MRI."

About AMRA Medical

AMRA is a digital health company at the forefront of medical imaging and precision medicine. The company has developed a new global standard in body composition analysis, the ability to automatically produce multiple fat and muscle biomarkers with unrivaled precision and accuracy, as well as contextual disease insights – all from a single, rapid, whole-body MRI scan.

