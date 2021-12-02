D2iQ Kubernetes Platform Now Available in AWS Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D2iQ, a leading independent Kubernetes platform, announced today that the D2iQ Kubernetes Platform (DKP) is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) . With DKP, AWS customers can accelerate their cloud native journey by scaling Kubernetes deployments in production environments.

Consisting of D2iQ Konvoy , Kommander, and Kaptain , DKP's full suite of solutions provides access to enterprise-grade open-source Kubernetes and cloud native workloads directly through AWS Marketplace. The frictionless purchasing experience enables AWS customers to more quickly deploy Kubernetes in the cloud and on-premises. DKP purchases through AWS Marketplace qualify against a customer's Enterprise Discount Plan (EDP) commitment, helping ensure they are using all of the investment committed to AWS while streamlining access to a production-proven Kubernetes platform.

"At D2iQ, we empower organizations to leverage open-source innovation to drive business transformation with a streamlined, enterprise-grade Kubernetes solution," said Tobi Knaup, Chief Executive Officer at D2iQ. "With DKP now available in AWS Marketplace, enterprises across the globe will have easy access, whether on the cloud or on-premises, to a critical foundation for building, deploying, and scaling agile, cloud-native applications."

DKP was designed to provide a fully interoperable and Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) conformant open-source experience. Architectural changes in DKP's recent 2.0 update include the adoption of CNCF projects Cluster API and FluxCD. This enables users to improve provisioning and post-provisioning lifecycle management and manage different types of Kubernetes distributions from the same single, central point of control—on-prem, hybrid cloud, and air-gapped, among a number of other capabilities.

DKP is available now in AWS Marketplace here . For more information on DKP and D2iQ, visit: www.D2iQ.com .

D2iQ is the leading provider of enterprise-grade cloud platforms that enable organizations to embrace open-source and cloud native innovations while delivering smarter Day 2 operations. With unmatched experience driving some of the world's largest cloud deployments, D2iQ empowers organizations to better navigate and accelerate cloud native journeys with enterprise-grade technologies, training, professional services and support. Whether you are deploying your first Kubernetes workload, optimizing your business analytics with Spark or Jupyter, or looking to educate your developers on the benefits of cloud native, D2iQ has the expertise, services and technology to enable you on the journey. D2iQ is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in London and Hamburg, Germany. D2iQ investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Find us at https://d2iq.com/

