Diakopto Named One of 10 Most Disruptive Companies in The Semiconductor Industry 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diakopto announced today that the company was selected to the prestigious 10 Most Disruptive Companies in the Semiconductor Industry list for 2021. Diakopto was chosen for its game-changing EDA solutions that are revolutionizing the way modern integrated circuits (ICs) are designed, optimized and debugged.

Insights Success, a leading global business magazine, is recognizing ten industry leaders that are having a profound impact on the semiconductor industry. The selected companies are challenging the status quo and transforming their respective markets with innovative and disruptive technologies.

"While the semiconductor industry's chip-shortage has garnered the headlines, one major issue that has been lurking in the shadows for years but hasn't got much consideration is layout parasitics debugging. The industry's plea for a radical change in methodology to overcome the growing pains of parasitics has fallen on deaf ears," said Sumita Sarkar, Editor in Chief at Insights Success. "Diakopto epitomizes the consummate disruptor that is so deserving of our recognition. The company has delivered a ground-breaking solution that not only helps the industry surmount the parasitic challenges, but is also much easier to use, faster and with actionable insights – almost unheard of in the EDA industry. We congratulate the Diakopto team for their innovative leadership which has led to their overwhelming success in a relatively short period of time."

"Our Diakopto team is extremely honored to be recognized alongside industry pioneers such as Applied Materials and NVIDIA on this 10 Most Disruptive Companies distinction," said Maxim Ershov, CEO of Diakopto. "Parasitics debugging is an enormous but unglamorous problem which the EDA community has largely underserved. We are pleased to be the torchbearer to fill this void, and to deliver insightful solutions that help the industry accelerate time-to-market in today's parasitics-dominated era."

The company's flagship ParagonX™ product has been adopted by over 35 Tier One companies, including some of the industry's largest semiconductor, system OEM and hyperscale data center corporations. ParagonX helps engineers quickly and visually pinpoint the few critical parasitic elements (out of thousands, millions or billions) responsible for bottlenecks, choke points and weak areas. This in turn reduces parasitics-related IC debugging and optimization time from days or weeks to minutes or hours.

ParagonX enhances existing design flows and processes by elevating parasitics debugging from a "trial and error" approach to one that facilitates design optimization with insight as a key part of the process. It has been successfully adopted to accelerate the development of a wide variety of IC designs, including high-speed SerDes, high-precision data converters, RFIC, image sensors, power management, custom memories, optical transceivers, low-power IoT, silicon photonics, memory PHY and general-purpose analog.

