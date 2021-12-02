Tucows Releases Inaugural Employee Representation Report

Internet services leader shares prescient benchmark-free people philosophy, aimed at building intentional inclusion and diversity

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC), a global provider of internet services, has released its inaugural employee representation report to transparently share key data and the company's intentional approach to inclusivity and employee experience.

As an organization, Tucows is committed to driving meaningful change and impact; from its products to its people, everything is approached with intentionality. This principle is found throughout the entire company, and is especially apparent in Tucows' benchmark-free people philosophy.

"We are dedicated to building a best-in-class workplace where our people can proudly bring their whole selves to work. To do so, our people practice prioritizes building inclusivity rather than setting diversity benchmarks," said Jess Johannson, Chief People Officer, Tucows. "Diversity without inclusion is futile. Without providing the resources, space and support needed to build inclusive workplaces, diversity won't matter. If your people don't feel valued and empowered for exactly who they are, then diversity efforts are meaningless and you are progressing nothing."

As a remote-first company with over 1,000 employees in 18 countries worldwide, this approach has been critical in strengthening the overall Tucows employee experience. For the past five years, the company has invested heavily in resources that build community and foster inclusivity within the organization. Moreso, the company closely monitors internal data to hold itself accountable, to make informed decisions on employee initiatives, and to continually work towards the representation of its people.

Collectively, these efforts have driven tangible cultural changes and impact within the organization. In Tucows' 2021 employee experience survey, over 90% of employees participated with 87% of respondents agreeing that they believe "people from all backgrounds have equal opportunity to succeed at Tucows."

"This work is incredibly important and we want to ensure we approach it intentionally," added Johannson. "To us, inclusion isn't a standalone effort; it is intrinsically part of our employee experience, which helps us create a space where our people can proudly and comfortably bring their full selves to work."

To ensure that open positions reach a diverse applicant pool, Tucows regularly tests specialized job boards to promote roles and uses tools, such as Textio, to remove subliminally biased language from job postings.

Tucows plans to share its employee representation findings annually as it continues to enhance its practices in this space.

To find more information on Tucows, the company's inclusivity efforts, and to review its 2021 employee representation report, please visit inclusion.tucows.com .

