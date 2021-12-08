Hispanic Health Coalition of Georgia, Inc. And Grassroots Labs Announce Partnership to Improve Access to Affordable Lab Tests for the Hispanic/Latino Community in the State of Georgia

ATLANTA, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Health Coalition of Georgia (HHCGA) reached what can only be described as a breakthrough in facilitating both the access and cost of clinical lab tests. In making the announcement, Shirley E, "Bella" Borghi, Executive Director and Vice-Chairman of the HHCGA said, "Much talk about the difficulties of obtaining lab work and the intendant costs, has not resulted in lab tests becoming easier or cheaper, with the consequential impact on our underserved communities. The partnership with Grassroots Labs will see HHCGA at various points, including its website and use of specific QR Codes, serve as a direct passthrough to a full catalogue of lab works and tests."

Improving health outcomes for Georgia's Hispanic/Latino and underserved communities

Grassroots Labs is a Signature Member of the prestigious Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC) at Georgia Tech - Georgia's technology incubator. Grassroots Labs is an online marketplace for individuals to buy routine lab tests with physician oversight provided. They generate value providing price transparency and cost savings, averaging 30-70% off market rates for lab tests. Their online platform and customer service is fully bilingual in English and Spanish.

Grassroots' CEO Zachary Aten made this important point, "Grassroots Labs has positioned itself as a healthcare startup, unashamedly for the patient, as we pursue our mission to serve the 157 million Americans who cash pay for healthcare. As more and more Hispanics have begun using our platform to find affordable testing, we knew we needed to find a partner who could help us learn to serve this community with excellence and I believe we have found that with the HHCGA."

HHCGA identifies needs and service gaps leading to health disparities for Georgia Hispanics, and offers direct community services and supportive activities, specifically aimed at improving the well-being of the Hispanic/Latino community in the state of Georgia. HHCGA participates in research projects in conjunction with national organizations and Georgia universities and foundations. The partnership with Grassroots Labs is another significant initiative that will deliver sustainable benefits resulting in credible healthcare outcomes.

Hispanics/Latinos are the largest racial/ethnic minority population in the US. Hispanics are about 50% more likely to die from diabetes or liver disease than whites, and they are almost 3 times as likely to be uninsured as whites. Hispanics in the US are on average nearly 15 years younger than whites, therefore actions directed at improving access to more affordable tests will lead to better healthcare outcomes for Hispanic and Latino communities. Grassroots Labs know all too well that millions of individuals and families overspend, and forgo needed healthcare, because of the high cost of diagnostic lab testing. The goal of achieving testing that is affordable and convenient, will enable the most at risk in the community to get the healthcare they need to live better lives.

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

LinkedIn

For more information about the partnership visit www.hhcga.org

HHCGA partners with Grassroots Labs

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hispanic Health Coalition of GA