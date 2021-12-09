Northpoint Commercial Finance Provides $15 Million Financing to Conecuh Brands

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northpoint Commercial Finance ("Northpoint"), a North American diversified financial services company, announced that it provided a $15 million senior secured revolving line of credit to Conecuh Brands, LLC ("Conecuh"). The proceeds will be used to refinance existing indebtedness and support Conecuh's domestic and international growth.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, Conecuh is a leading producer and marketer of super premium craft spirits, focused on developing high-quality brands, including Clyde May's Whiskey, Prospero Tequila, and McConnell's Irish Whisky. Conecuh develops authentic brand stories delivered in world-class packaging at an outstanding value. With high double-digit growth, Conecuh is well-positioned in today's most vibrant spirits categories.

"We are pleased to be entering into this new credit facility with Northpoint, which provides significant flexibility to fund our organic and strategic growth, including diversifying our portfolio of brands in additional segments of the industry," said Dennis Floam, CFO of Conecuh Brands. "The team at Northpoint took the time to understand the unique dynamics of our business. We look forward to expanding our relationship in the future."

Northpoint Commercial Finance Asset-Based Lending helps middle-market clients grow and prosper with flexible financing options and delivers the confidence of execution to private equity sponsors.

"Northpoint is pleased to play a role in supporting Conecuh with financing to help grow the company," said Robert Wagner, Northpoint's Head of Asset-Based Lending. "We take a very nimble, personal approach to financing and every decision we make is based on what is best for each client's business."

Northpoint Commercial Finance, with offices in Alpharetta, GA, and Burlington, ON, combines experience with advanced technologies, fresh ideas, streamlined processes, and a customer focus formed specifically for the varied financing needs and goals of each business. Northpoint's Inventory Finance solutions drive sales, enhance cash flow, and improve profitability for manufacturers and dealers. Their Asset-Based Lending solutions maximize working capital, encourage growth, and enable acquisitions, debt refinancings, recapitalizations and restructurings. More information about Northpoint and its financing solutions is available at https://northpointcf.com/asset-based-lending/.

Conecuh Brands is a leading producer and marketer of super premium craft spirits, focused on developing high-quality brands, including Clyde May's Whiskey, Prospero Tequila, and McConnell's Irish Whisky. More information about Conecuh is available at https://www.conecuhbrands.com.

