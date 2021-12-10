New American Funding Honored as Top Workplace in Orange County for 10th Year in a Row 10th Straight Appearance on Prestigious Orange County Register List

TUSTIN, Calif., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding has again been named one of the best places to work in Orange County, California, as the Orange County Register named the nationwide mortgage lender a Top Workplace in Orange County for the 10th consecutive year.

New American Funding ranked #3 in the large company category, reserved for companies with 500 employees or more.

With the award, the Orange County Register recognizes companies and organizations that are best places to work in the area. The award is based entirely on surveys completed by the company's employees. Employees are asked for their views of their company's culture, including the strength of the company's values, the company's effectiveness in achieving its mission, and employees' ability to reach their potential.

This is hardly the first time that New American Funding has been honored for as a top workplace. The company prioritizes and emphasizes its culture in its Orange County headquarters and throughout each of its 174 nationwide locations.

New American Funding prides itself on fostering a culture that respects and appreciates differences among employees. That culture, known as "NAF360," ensures that all employees feel valued and balanced in their work and their lives.

This culture has won the company repeated recognition as one of the nation's best workplaces by Great Place to Work®, including Best Workplaces for Parents, Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance, Best Workplace for Women, and Best Workplace for Millennials.

"Being one of Orange County's workplaces for a decade is an amazing achievement that we are incredibly proud of," New American Funding Co-Founder and CEO Rick Arvielo said. "Receiving this award again honors the outstanding culture we have strived to build and maintain for our most valuable resource, our people."

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 216,000 loans for approximately $56 billion, 171 nationwide locations, and about 4,500 employees. The company is a 2021 Mortgage Professional America 5-Star Retail Lender and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America seven times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

