Golden State Dermatology Expands Their Network in the Central Valley

LODI, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Dermatology (GSD) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Fairmont Dermatology located in Lodi, CA. The new partnership expands GSD's footprint to 25 practices across the San Francisco Bay and California's Central Valley.

Fairmont Dermatology was established by Abdallah Khourdaji, MD in 1985. He received his degree from the Damascus University School of Medicine, completed his residency in pathology at Louisiana State University Medical Center, then became board-certified in pathology and practiced pathology for 2 years before returning to LSU to pursue dermatology. Dr. Khourdaji's practice focuses on clinical dermatology and surgical treatment of skin cancer, which includes Mohs Surgery as well as photodynamic therapy for both medical and cosmetic treatments. Adding to the breadth of Dr. Khourdaji's practice is a wide variety of cosmetic services.

The clinic is located at 801 S Ham Ln., Lodi, CA 95242, near the Lodi Memorial Hospital.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Khourdaji and his team into the GSD family," said Matt Perdue, GSD's CEO. "Dr. Khourdaji has achieved incredible milestones with growing his practice over the past 35 years. He values the personal doctor-patient relationship and is dedicated to the pursuit of providing the best dermatology medicine available."

"Taking the time needed to find a unique solution for each patient is important to us. When we're not treating you, we're researching new dermatology technologies and products. That's why I'm so pleased to partner with GSD—I gain new professional colleagues and more time for my patients with GSD's administrative support," shared Dr. Khourdaji.

GSD offers 25 convenient locations throughout the Bay Area and Central Valley and accepts most forms of insurance. "We're proud to support our clinicians to provide the highest-quality, patient-centered care possible. We will continue to seek and add the most talented providers in California and beyond to our team," says Dr. Ed Becker, founder of Golden State Dermatology.

In the midst of health care consolidation, Golden State Dermatology (GSD) was founded to maintain a relatively independent model of practice. GSD is physician-owned and led and is rapidly growing with over 60 providers in the San Francisco Bay Area and California's Central Valley. GSD is led by a team of board-certified dermatologists with a mission to deliver the highest quality care and a great patient, provider, and staff experience. GSD's services include dermatology, cosmetics, Mohs surgery for skin cancer, pathology, and plastic surgery in state-of-the-art medical facilities.

GSD is actively looking to partner with leading dermatology clinics and dermatologists to further its vision to become the leading network of comprehensive dermatology services in the Western US. For more information about our partnership opportunities, please contact Daniel Koob, Chief Development Officer, at dkoob@gsdermca.com or visit goldenstatedermatology.com/partnership-opportunities.

