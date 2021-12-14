AboveBoard is the fastest-growing resource for senior executives and is committed to expanding access to opportunities for underrepresented communities of executives.

AboveBoard to Deliver Board Opportunities to Athena Alliance's Community and Learning Platform for Women Executives AboveBoard is the fastest-growing resource for senior executives and is committed to expanding access to opportunities for underrepresented communities of executives.

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AboveBoard--an inclusive platform for executive hiring--recently announced a new partnership with Athena Alliance, the Executive Education as a Service platform for senior women executives. This partnership will grant Athena's members with pre-approved access to board opportunities.

"We are pleased to partner with Athena Alliance and bring board opportunities to their network," says Lucinda Duncalfe, founder and CEO at AboveBoard. "Executives should get hired based on what they know, not who they know. So, we are pleased to provide free, transparent access to these opportunities for the members of Athena Alliance."

Through the partnership, Athena will also deliver curated executive learning content that will be shared on AboveBoard. The learning content will be a hand-picked selection of Athena's most popular Salons, designed to help the AboveBoard community be more strategic and successful as they search for new opportunities and navigate career transitions.

"Today, we share board opportunities with our members which come to us directly from our powerful network of board directors and CEOs," said Coco Brown, founder and CEO of Athena Alliance. "Now, we're thrilled to work with AboveBoard to augment our existing efforts. This is a synergistic partnership, benefitting the executives of each community."

Athena members can join AboveBoard at https://www.aboveboard.com/athena-alliance . And, AboveBoard members will receive the opportunity to join Athena at a reduced membership rate.

About AboveBoard: AboveBoard is an executive hiring platform that connects qualified executives with board and full-time opportunities. We are diversifying executive leadership by expanding access for underrepresented groups of executives—particularly Black, Latinx/Hispanic, and women. Our platform removes the limits of traditional executive search, by both extending companies' networks to include more diverse talent and creating transparent access to opportunities for executives. More than 16,000 executives and 1,400 companies are already using our platform. To learn more visit https://www.aboveboard.com/athena-alliance .

About Athena Alliance:

Athena Alliance is a SaaS-based executive education company that makes it easy and accessible for women leaders to learn from their peers. As the first Executive-Education-as-a-Service platform, Athena provides personalized, exclusive access to on-demand learning, one-on-one coaching and virtual networking for "in the know" executives. Modern global leaders, from venture-backed, growth-stage startups to the Fortune 50, join Athena to access the most current business lessons and executive knowledge, taught by other leaders at some of the world's most reputable brands. Learn more at https://athenaalliance.com

