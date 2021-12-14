Best Stocking Stuffer Ever: Beautiful Children's Book of Self-Identity, Acceptance and Animal Rescue! Author Robert Vincent's book about a real-life tale of rescued and adopted cat is huge hit with kids and parents!

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For anyone looking for a unique, fun, and meaningful stocking stuffer or last-minute gift, the acclaimed children's book " From the Pocket of an Overcoat " (Friendly Falls Press; Archway Publishing from Simon & Schuster) from author and illustrator Robert Vincent is the perfect solution. Available online at Amazon , bn.com , target.com , and at the book's website, maxbuckles.com , as well as select locations (MSRP $17.99 USD in hardcover), the book has become a big hit with kids and parents with its gorgeous illustrations, charming story about a cat in search of himself, the cast of animal characters he encounters during his journey, and its timeless narrative of self-identity, adventure, acceptance, and love.

" From the Pocket of an Overcoat " is based on the real-life story of a cat named Max adopted by Vincent's son Matthew from a homeless woman in Dallas who found Max as a tiny kitten and had him in the pocket of her overcoat as she was trying to find him a home. The tale is about an affable cat, Max Buckles, and how he finds himself and his way to a new home – moving from the cozy overcoat pocket of Sally in the city, to the country with Farmer Buckles and his other animals, including four dogs – Sam, Tots, Scotty (who isn't Scottish but is plaid), and Junior Buckles. Along the way, he discovers a true sense of belonging within his new family. As told through the journey of Max the cat, this is a story about self-identity, acceptance, and animal rescue and adoption.

As Marra, a 12-year-old Max fan shared, "I liked how you put human feelings into the animal characters which might show the reader that in some ways animals and people matter. I especially loved the fact that you put in a world cause into this book, which is when Max tried his hardest to try to fit in with his new family but he couldn't, and it didn't matter because they loved him for who he was. I truly think that kids all over the world would love this book!"

"This holiday season, a book about acceptance, love, and animal rescue and adoption would warm the stockings as well as the heart," shared Vincent.

A portion of each book sale will be donated to organizations that promote animal rescue and adoption – The Humane Society , Best Friends , and Alley Cat Allies .

Readers and fans of Max Buckles can like and follow the book on Instagram and Facebook , and can also send an email to hello@maxbuckles.com with proof of purchase to get a special Thank You note from Max himself.

To learn more, visit www.maxbuckles.com or explore the following hashtags: #maxbuckles, #maxbucklesbooks, #maxthecat, #readenjoysharemax and #fromthepocketofanovercoat.

About Robert Vincent

Robert Vincent is a children's book author and illustrator, as well as the author of a number of other literary works. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife Kathy. Robert and Kathy's son Matthew is a violinist with Oakland Symphony and Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera. In December 2009, Matthew adopted a lovable black cat named Max. The rest, as they say, is history.

