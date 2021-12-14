Bloomberg Tax & Accounting Recognizes International Authors Of The Year

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced the recipients of its 2021 author awards for outstanding practitioner analysis and commentary in international taxation. This year's awards recognized exemplary contributions to Bloomberg Tax's research product from across the globe and were presented virtually during the recent Bloomberg Tax Leadership Forum.

The Leonard L. Silverstein award for Distinguished Service in International Tax, which is named after the founder of the Tax Management Portfolios for his longstanding contributions to the tax profession, was awarded to Terri Grosselin, executive director, Ernst & Young's Latin American Business Center. Terri has been a valued contributor to Bloomberg Tax & Accounting for more than a decade, co-authoring the Tax Management Portfolio on Mexico and sharing her expertise on the Latin American marketplace through the many commentaries, articles, and insights she has authored.

Dr. Julie Harris, associate professor in the Department of Accounting and Finance at the University of Auckland Business School, received the International Tax Portfolio Author of the Year for Transfer Pricing: Rules and Practice in New Zealand. Her many years of experience and expertise were evident in this thoughtful analysis of transfer pricing in New Zealand.

There were two awards for International Tax Contributing Author of the Year. The first went to Robert Marchant, partner, Crowe, for his many contributions, including authoring Bloomberg Tax's UK VAT Navigator, producing a special report on post-Brexit tax implications, and sharing his insights in a webinar on the same topic. Over the past five years, he has also contributed more than 30 insight articles for the Daily Tax Report.

The second International Tax Contributing Author of the Year award went to a team from Wolf Theiss-Austria: Niklas Schmidt, partner; Eva Stadler, counsel; and Alexander Quendler, associate. Niklas and Eva are longstanding authors of Bloomberg Tax's Austria Country Guide and with Alexander, they provided timely and in-depth analysis and practical perspectives regarding changes in Austrian taxation, including DAC6, the Austrian Digital Tax, and matters related to EU's Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive.

"I am truly pleased to recognize our distinguished international authors this year," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, president, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "Terri, Julie, Robert, Niklas, Eva, and Alexander are leading practitioners in their respective areas of expertise, and they went above and beyond in providing valuable intelligence on a range of timely issues impacting our customers. Our extensive network of in-country experts provides the analysis and practical guidance our customers need to help businesses navigate change, mitigate risks, and seize opportunities."

