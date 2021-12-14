Celsius Integrated Tezos

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius, the leading global cryptocurrency earning and borrowing platform, today announced the integration of Tezos, an energy-efficient and self-upgradable Proof of Stake blockchain, and its native token Tez (XTZ). Celsius, with over $28 billion in total assets, unlocks financial services for consumers worldwide through a compounding yield service and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app.

Celsius and Tezos

Celsius is always looking for ways to onboard new tokens from projects on our platform. The integration of Tezos into the Celsius network platform builds on a significant year of growth for the open-source Tezos ecosystem. Tezos, a pioneering Proof of Stake blockchain, has proven to be fast, secure, and energy-efficient and is the only blockchain network to successfully upgrade itself to increase efficiencies, adopt new features, and lower energy consumption. Deployments on Tezos are up 15,000% in 2021 and the network has eclipsed 50 million transactions.

Celsius is designed for unparalleled access to fair, rewarding financial services. Celsius allows individuals to unbank themselves with compounding yield on crypto, as well as fee-free purchases and transactions. In less than one year, Celsius has grown its total asset holdings from $1 billion to over $28 billion. This asset growth trajectory continues with Celsius confirming it is adding close to $1B a month in new assets, as the company trends towards the number one position in total asset holdings in the crypto industry.

The integration of the Tezos network into the Celsius platform was made possible by the Tezos adoption and innovation hub. We look forward to continuing to bring the Celsius and Tezos communities together.

About Celsius:

Celsius helps hundreds of thousands of consumers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a compounding yield service and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the customers and community, Celsius is a blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network.

About Tezos:

Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow's innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit www.tezos.com.

Media Contact

press@celsius.network

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Celsius