Enjoy Happier Holidays with Pilot Flying J's on-the-go Gift Shopping and eGift Cards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoppers looking to avoid crowded malls and traditional retailers amid this holiday season's record sales can find some of this year's hottest items at unexpected places like Pilot Flying J, the largest travel center network in North America.

Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers are stocked with last-minute gift options including name-brand toys, jewelry, tech, clothing and novelty items.

Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers are stocked with name-brand toys, jewelry, tech, clothing, novelty items and other last-minute gift options. Popular items available at participating Pilot Flying J stores include iPads, Drones, RC Cars and Pokémon. Specials deals, including a last-minute offer for $10 off a $25 toy purchase, are available through the myRewards PlusTM app*.

Just in time for holiday travels, Pilot Flying J is the first travel center network to offer eGift cards which can be used for fuel, food or in-store merchandise**. Pilot Flying J's eGift cards can be purchased online and emailed to recipients so that no matter how far away they may be, gift-givers can help fuel their next journey. eGift cards can be redeemed by presenting the email at the time of purchase or using touchless payment in the myRewards Plus™ app* at more than 750 participating Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers**.

"Our travel centers are all about convenience on-the-go, and what better way to make the holidays happier than to make shopping easier for our guests?" said Brian Ferguson, chief merchant for Pilot Flying J. "We have great gifts for all ages and deals every week in December to save on everything from electronics to toys. Our new eGift cards are the perfect solution when you can't make it into a store or need to send a gift to a loved one quickly."

Additional gifting specials available in the myRewards Plus™ app* during the month of December include:

12/13 – 12/19 Deals:

BOGO Sherpa Blankets

$20 Off Blue Parrott B350XT

12/20 – 12/26 Deals:

Last Minute Toy Deal! $10 Off $25

All Bluetooth Headsets 30% Off

12/27 – 1/2 Deals:

$100 Off Garmin OTR 1000

25% Off all Cords and Charging Adapters

Guests can find nearby store locations, plan their trips and save money at Pilot and Flying J travel centers with the myRewards PlusTM app*, including a 3-cent gas or auto diesel discount and exclusive offers on popular food and beverages. Professional truck drivers also can use the myRewards PlusTM app* to reserve showers and parking, mobile fuel and earn up to four points per commercial diesel gallon faster than any other travel center rewards program.

To learn more about Pilot Flying J Travel Centers and to purchase eGift cards, visit pilotflyingj.com.

*Data rates may apply. Other terms and conditions apply.

**Terms and conditions apply.

About Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J, the largest network of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. The Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and provides truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. More details on locations and amenities are available in the myRewards Plus app. Visit www.pilotflyingj.com for more information.

Pilot Flying J is part of the Pilot Company family of brands. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 10 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 28,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

