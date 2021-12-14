EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, AWARDED BEST PLACES TO WORK IN PENSIONS & INVESTMENTS BEST PLACES TO WORK IN MONEY MANAGEMENT AWARD

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventide Asset Management, LLC, awarded Best Places to Work in 50-99 employees category in the 2021 Best Places to Work in Money Management awards announced by Pensions & Investments today.

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management, the 10th-annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

Eventide's culture is animated by its core values of family spirit—feeling secure and valued and excellence—aspiring to pursue meaningful goals and integrity—applying the same values in every aspect of the company's mission and operations.

"Now in its 10th year, P&I's Best Places to Work in Money Management spotlights the unique ways that employers build healthy and thriving work cultures,'' said Executive Editor Julie Tatge. "This year was no different. The 100 firms profiled in our Dec. 13 issue grappled with myriad challenges posed by the pandemic and met them, helping ensure that their employees felt supported and able to do their best work.''

"The well-being of our employees is what keeps me up at night," said Robin John, CEO of Eventide. "We have been very intentional about creating a culture that emulates our values. A big part of our hiring process is hiring people that believe in our mission because we understand how a common mission creates a strong internal bond, making it natural to care for and encourage each other."

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2021 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2021.

About Eventide Asset Management

Eventide Asset Management, LLC, is a Boston-based investment adviser pursuing "investing that makes the world rejoice®." Founded in 2008, Eventide's vision is to serve individuals, financial advisors, and institutions by seeking to provide high-performing investments that they believe create compelling value for the global common good.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 49-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com

Firm Contact:

Harry Nelson 877-771-EVEN (3836)

