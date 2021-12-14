Hallmark Cards, Inc. Adds Pauline Fischer to its Board of Directors

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallmark Cards, Inc. has announced Pauline Fischer as a new member of its board of directors. She arrives with deep experience in entertainment content and global distribution and has held executive roles at Netflix and Paramount Pictures. Since 2018, Fischer has led the content strategy consultancy and production company, PMF Media Group, Inc.

Pauline Fischer

"We feel fortunate that someone with Pauline's depth of entertainment experience is joining our board," Hallmark's Executive Chairman Don Hall, Jr. said. "As our company continues to evolve and enhance its digital offerings across all aspects of our business—from greeting cards that enhance relationships, to Crayola products that spark creativity in children, to Hallmark Channel programming that creates stories of love and caring for millions of people—Pauline's wealth of content experience will help us capitalize on our ever-changing business landscape."

"I've been a fan of Hallmark for as long as I can remember," Fischer said. "It's a company that touches the lives of so many people across an incredible variety of ever-evolving products and platforms. I look forward to serving Hallmark's mission of helping everyone, in every community, live a more caring, connected life full of meaningful moments."

Fischer earned a bachelor's degree in economics-business from UCLA, as well as an MBA and J.D. from Harvard. She serves on the board of directors for The Blackhouse Foundation and as board chair of Ednovate. She is also a member of the executive branch of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

Fischer joins Hallmark Cards Inc.'s current board members Janet Rollé, incoming CEO of the American Ballet Theatre; Nancye Green, founding partner, Donovan/Green; David Dillon, retired CEO of the Kroger Company; Mike Perry, Hallmark CEO; David Hall, Hallmark executive vice-chairman of the board; and Don Hall, Jr., Hallmark executive chairman of the board.

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing 27,000 worldwide, the approximately $3.5 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently-owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Crown Media Family Networks operates three cable channels – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama – in addition to Hallmark Publishing, a leading publisher of uplifting eBooks, audiobooks, and print editions, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube.

