Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests

InventHelp Inventor Develops Kitchen Sink with Heating Feature (OCC-1504)

Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Environmental issues continually bring to light such concerns as the need to preserve resources like clean water," said an inventor from Long Beach, Calif.  "This need inspired me to design a kitchen sink that would allow users to reduce the amount of water they waste."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed HOT SINK to keeps standing water in kitchen sinks at the desired heat temperature. As such, it helps conserve water, which contributes to environmental preservation. At the same time this durable and practical innovation is easy to use and versatile for both consumer and commercial markets. Users will also appreciate how convenient, efficient and affordably priced it is. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County 1 sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCC-1504, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-kitchen-sink-with-heating-feature-occ-1504-301441605.html

SOURCE InventHelp

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.