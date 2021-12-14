MEDIA ALERT: Udelv to Unveil Autonomous Cab-Less Transporter, driven by Mobileye, at CES 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Udelv, a Silicon Valley venture-backed company, announced today they will unveil the world's first cab-less electric delivery vehicle for multi-stop delivery, the Transporter, driven by Mobileye, at the Mobileye booth at CES.

The Transporter revolutionizes the automotive and logistics industries by being the world's first vehicle capable of driving at highway speeds without a cabin and making up to 80 stops per delivery run. Udelv's patented adaptive shelving and hot-swappable cargo pod, the uPod, is a combination of hardware and software for intelligent loading and unloading, state-of-the-art telematics, remote control and operations, and fleet management services. It is "driven" by Mobileye's self-driving system comprised of 360-degree sensing, safety technology, AV map and driving policy. Udelv is planning to operate more than 50,000 Mobileye-driven Transporters by 2028, with commercial deployment beginning at year-end 2023.

The Transporter is designed to answer two of the greatest challenges of today's commercial delivery fleets: a massive shortage of drivers and fleet electrification.

"CES's global attendance makes it an important show for us as we get closer to full-scale production," said Daniel Laury, CEO and co-founder of Udelv. "We have more than 1,000 paid reservations and are anxious to introduce this revolutionary autonomous last- and middle-mile delivery vehicle to the world."

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center,

Mobileye Booth West Hall 4605, Transportation/Vehicle Technology



What: Global Debut of the Transporter, driven by Mobileye

Udelv's customers expect the Transporters to dramatically improve the efficiency of last- and middle-mile delivery services for everything from electronics and auto parts to groceries and medical supplies.

About Udelv

On a mission to improve people's lives, road safety and sustainable delivery, Udelv is revolutionizing the logistics space with its Transporter, the world's first electric cab-less autonomous delivery van (ADV) dedicated to multi-stop last- and middle-mile delivery on public roads. Founded in California in 2017 by CEO Daniel Laury and CTO Akshat Patel, Udelv successfully accomplished the first-ever autonomous delivery on public roads in 2018. Udelv has since completed over 20,000 deliveries for multiple merchants in California, Arizona and Texas with two prior vehicle generations. The Transporter, its next generation vehicle, is the answer to the shortage of drivers worldwide and the sustainability of commercial fleets. Udelv's focus on autonomous vehicles, paired with its uPod delivery technology, enable long-range and high-capacity deliveries that are eco, business and customer-friendly. For more information, visit www.udelv.com.

