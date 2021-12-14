Next Electric Bike Era - Addmotor EB 2.0 Citypro E-series

EL MONTE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the 10th anniversary, Addmotor is debuting the new EB 2.0 system electric bikes, CITYPRO E-43/53. This upcoming e-bike has a fresh new frame and the EB 2.0 electronic system. Stay tuned for its release on December 14th, 2021.

Addmotor EB 2.0 Citypro 2020 New Release E-series

The CITYPRO e-bike E-43/53 series is designed for riding in the city or for general commuting. To provide Addriders with a better riding experience and increased mileage, the CITYPRO E-43/53 series battery pack capacity has been increased to an astounding 20 AH (960WH). Thus, the sustained driving range on a single charge has been increased to 125 miles (PAS1).

Applying Samsung's most recent high-capacity 21700 battery cell combination, this battery cell not only has a higher cell capacity (reaching 5000mha), but also a higher max discharge current (reaching 3C, Samsung 18650 2600mha is 2C). <<More Battery Details

The CITYPRO E-43/53 series will use the new EB 2.0 system for your riding. The newly added button allows Addriders to use a variety of light combinations such as turning left and right turn signals, braking signals, Flashing light, danger lights, and other functions to make riding safer and more convenient. The headlight uses a MUC chip, which can supply a brightness of 40 lumens, a visible distance of 200m, and a 180° side view. The 5-in-1 unique patented taillight combines ultrasonic welding technology and various optical principles. <<More Light System Details

The machinery of the CITYPRO E-43/53 series is also a highlight. You can see the heterogeneous tube frame and the internal wiring design of the city electric bike which makes the electric bike more concise. Not only that but, Addmotor has specially made these 26*2.3" durable stab-resistant tires to help you prevent a flat tire during the trip. Besides, the low-resistance design helps you ride many different terrains easier. While cruising around the city, you can adjust the U-style curved handlebar, and find a comfortable position during your ride.<<Preorder Here

As the brand's 10th anniversary bike, the CITYPRO E-43/53 series have upgraded configurations making it a strong choice for urban transportation at an affordable price. The early bird sale for 1599 USD (2099 USD) will start on December 14th!

The EB 2.0 is coming...

