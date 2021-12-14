Business Break
RCI Reports Record Fourth Quarter Revenues, Annual Revenues, and Cash Generation

Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today reported results for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2021, and filed its Form 10-K.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.)...
RCI Hospitality Holdings Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.)

4Q21 Highlights

FY21 Highlights


  • Total revenues of $54.9 million vs. $28.8 million in 4Q20
  • EPS of $0.26 vs. loss per share of $0.31 in 4Q20
  • Non-GAAP EPS* of $1.58 vs. $0.15 in 4Q20
  • Net cash from operating activities of $9.8 million and free cash flow* of $8.5 million
  • Net income of $2.3 million vs. net loss of $2.9 million in 4Q20
  • Adjusted EBITDA* of $17.6 million vs. $4.4 million in 4Q20
  • $35.7 million cash and equivalents at 9/30/21
  • Total revenues of $195.3 million vs. $132.3 million in FY20
  • EPS of $3.37 vs. loss per share of $0.66 in FY20
  • Non-GAAP EPS* of $4.08 vs. $0.51 in FY20
  • Net cash from operating activities of $42.0 million and free cash flow* of $36.1 million
  • Net income of $30.2 million vs. net loss of $6.3 million in FY20
  • Adjusted EBITDA* of $60.2 million vs. $22.4 million in FY20

4Q21 and FY21 included non-cash impairments of $11.9 million and $13.6 million, respectively. While most clubs rebounded significantly throughout the year, the full year contribution from clubs in certain locations with more stringent COVID-19 restrictions did not recover as fast as previously projected.

Eric Langan, President and CEO of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., stated: "We ended FY21 with record fourth quarter revenues, annual revenues, and cash generation. A special thanks to our teams for their outstanding performance managing COVID-19 restrictions, reopening challenges earlier in the year, the Delta variant, inflation, and labor issues in the fourth quarter. We're working full steam ahead on executing our plan for FY22. This includes improving the customer experience at our new club acquisitions, scouting for new clubs to buy, the recent opening of our new company-owned Bombshells Arlington, the upcoming opening of our franchisee-owned Bombshells San Antonio, developing new company-owned and franchised Bombshells locations, and launching our AdmireMe mobile friendly site."

Conference Call Today at 4:30 PM ET

  • Live Participant Phone: Toll Free 888-506-0062, International 973-528-0011, Passcode: 484746
  • Live webcast, slides or replay link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2209/43856
  • Phone replay: Toll Free 877-481-4010, International 919-882-2331, Passcode: 43856

Meet Management Tonight at 6:00 PM ET

  • Investors are invited to meet management at one of RCI's top revenue generating clubs
  • Rick's Cabaret New York, 50 W. 33rd Street, New York, NY, between Fifth Avenue and Broadway
  • RSVP your contact information to gary.fishman@anreder.com by 5:00 PM ET today

4Q21 Segments

  • Nightclubs: 4Q21 revenues of $40.3 million, operating margin of 16.1% (43.2% non-GAAP), and income from operations of $6.5 million ($17.4 million non-GAAP), with 36 clubs open the full quarter. Florida clubs did particularly well. Higher-margin service revenues continued to grow. GAAP results included the previously mentioned $11.9 million impairment and a $1.0 million gain on insurance. 4Q21 improved significantly compared to 4Q20 when 16 clubs were open the full quarter and 34 by quarter end, reflecting COVID restrictions. Compared to pre-COVID 4Q19, 4Q21 revenues increased 12% and income from operations increased 4% (58% non-GAAP).
  • Bombshells: 4Q21 revenues of $14.4 million, operating margin of 20.8%, and income from operations of $3.0 million. All 10 locations were open the full quarter. This compares to 4Q20 revenues of $15.5 million, operating margin of 33.0%, and income from operations of $5.1 million, when sales benefitted from an unusually strong sports schedule and Bombshells being one of the few venues open in its markets. Compared to pre-COVID 4Q19, revenues increased 69% on 25% more units and operating margin expanded 11.9 percentage points.

4Q21 Consolidated (comparisons to 4Q20 and % are of total revenues unless indicated otherwise)

  • Margin improvements in cost of goods sold (14.9% vs. 15.6%), salaries and wages (25.6% vs. 28.5%), and SG&A (27.6% vs. 41.0%) primarily reflected higher Nightclubs sales and cost-saving initiatives.
  • Other charges of $11.9 million included the previously mentioned impairment and $1.0 million from settlement of lawsuits, partially offset by other gains of $1.0 million from insurance.
  • Operating margin was 6.6% vs. 0.7%. Non-GAAP operating margin was 28.4% vs. 8.0%.
  • Interest expense increased $0.5 million due to costs and charges related to the previously announced debt refinancing, but declined as a percentage of revenues, to 5.3% from 8.4%.
  • Income taxes were a benefit of $1.6 million compared to an expense of $0.8 million. Both periods adjusted for the full year tax rate. 4Q21 also included $0.6 million benefit from a change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance.
  • Debt was $125.2 million at 9/30/21 compared to $127.6 million at 6/30/21. This reflected scheduled paydowns and a $1.2 million paydown related to a sold property.

FY21 vs. FY20

  • Total revenues increased 48% to $195.3 million, primarily due to a 55% increase in Nightclubs to $137.3 million and a 31% increase in Bombshells to a record $56.6 million.
  • Compared to FY20, which was more severely affected by COVID-19 restrictions, most clubs opened to their full capacity and operating hours over the course of FY21, while Bombshells restaurants opened to their full capacity and operating hours as of the first half of March 2021.
  • As a result, operating margin expanded to 19.7% from 2.1% of revenues. On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes the previously-mentioned $13.6 million impairment and other charges (gains), operating margin expanded to 26.7% from 10.5% of revenues.

Note

  • As of the release of this report, we do not know the future extent and duration of the impact of COVID-19 on our businesses. We will continually monitor and evaluate our cash flow situation to determine whether any measures need to be instituted.
  • All references to the "company," "we," "our," and similar terms include RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., and its subsidiaries, unless the context indicates otherwise.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:

  • Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (d) gains or losses on insurance, and (e) settlement of lawsuits. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.
  • Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share. We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) costs and charges related to debt refinancing, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized loss on equity securities, (g) settlement of lawsuits, (h) gain on debt extinguishment, (i) the income tax effect of the above-described adjustments, and (j) change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 13.5%, 26.0%, and 15.5% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the 2021, 2020, and 2019, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.
  • Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) impairment of assets, (h) settlement of lawsuits, and (i) gain on debt extinguishment. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess the unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA multiple is also used as a target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.
  • Management also uses non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) www.rcihospitality.com

With more than 50 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, Denver, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Louisville, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com





















RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share and percentage data)


























For the Three Months Ended September 30,


For the Twelve Months Ended September 30,






2021


2020


2021


2020






Amount


% of
Revenue


Amount


% of
Revenue


Amount


% of
Revenue


Amount


% of
Revenue

Revenues


















Sales of alcoholic beverages


$        23,960


43.6%


$        13,795


47.9%


$        86,685


44.4%


$        59,080


44.6%


Sales of food and merchandise


10,906


19.9%


7,082


24.6%


41,111


21.1%


24,460


18.5%


Service revenues


17,019


31.0%


6,714


23.3%


55,461


28.4%


41,162


31.1%


Other


3,056


5.6%


1,195


4.2%


12,001


6.1%


7,625


5.8%



Total revenues


54,941


100.0%


28,786


100.0%


195,258


100.0%


132,327


100.0%

Operating expenses


















Cost of goods sold



















Alcoholic beverages sold


4,270


17.8%


2,271


16.5%


15,883


18.3%


11,097


18.8%



Food and merchandise sold


3,833


35.1%


2,167


30.6%


13,794


33.6%


8,141


33.3%



Service and other


70


0.3%


49


0.6%


374


0.6%


197


0.4%




Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown below)


8,173


14.9%


4,487


15.6%


30,051


15.4%


19,435


14.7%


Salaries and wages


14,071


25.6%


8,204


28.5%


50,627


25.9%


39,070


29.5%


Selling, general and administrative


15,141


27.6%


11,803


41.0%


54,608


28.0%


51,692


39.1%


Depreciation and amortization


2,041


3.7%


2,140


7.4%


8,238


4.2%


8,836


6.7%


Other charges (gains), net


11,898


21.7%


1,960


6.8%


13,186


6.8%


10,548


8.0%



Total operating expenses


51,324


93.4%


28,594


99.3%


156,710


80.3%


129,581


97.9%

Income from operations


3,617


6.6%


192


0.7%


38,548


19.7%


2,746


2.1%

Other income (expenses)


















Interest expense


(2,913)


-5.3%


(2,408)


-8.4%


(9,992)


-5.1%


(9,811)


-7.4%


Interest income


59


0.1%


61


0.2%


253


0.1%


324


0.2%


Non-operating gains (losses), net


(26)


0.0%


39


0.1%


5,330


2.7%


(64)


0.0%

Income (loss) before income taxes


737


1.3%


(2,116)


-7.4%


34,139


17.5%


(6,805)


-5.1%

Income tax expense (benefit)


(1,551)


-2.8%


769


2.7%


3,989


2.0%


(493)


-0.4%

Net income (loss)


2,288


4.2%


(2,885)


-10.0%


30,150


15.4%


(6,312)


-4.8%

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests


12


0.0%


92


0.3%


186


0.1%


227


0.2%

Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common shareholders


$          2,300


4.2%


$        (2,793)


-9.7%


$        30,336


15.5%


$        (6,085)


-4.6%





















Earnings (loss) per share


















Basic and diluted


$             0.26




$          (0.31)




$             3.37




$          (0.66)























Weighted average shares outstanding


















Basic and diluted


9,000




9,124




9,005




9,199























Dividends per share


$             0.04




$             0.03




$             0.16




$             0.14
































RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share and percentage data)












For the Three Months


For the Twelve Months



Ended September 30,


Ended September 30,



2021


2020


2021


2020

Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA









Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common stockholders


$        2,300


$      (2,793)


$      30,336


$      (6,085)

Income tax expense (benefit)


(1,551)


769


3,989


(493)

Interest expense, net


2,854


2,347


9,739


9,487

Settlement of lawsuits


1,069


100


1,349


174

Impairment of assets


11,940


1,423


13,612


10,615

Gain on sale of businesses and assets


(67)


(16)


(522)


(661)

Gain on debt extinguishment


-


-


(5,329)


-

Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities


26


(39)


84


64

Loss (gain) on insurance


(1,044)


453


(1,253)


420

Depreciation and amortization


2,041


2,140


8,238


8,836

Adjusted EBITDA


$      17,568


$        4,384


$      60,243


$      22,357










Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income









Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common stockholders


$        2,300


$      (2,793)


$      30,336


$      (6,085)

Amortization of intangibles


49


147


258


609

Settlement of lawsuits


1,069


100


1,349


174

Impairment of assets


11,940


1,423


13,612


10,615

Gain on sale of businesses and assets


(67)


(16)


(522)


(661)

Gain on debt extinguishment


-


-


(5,329)


-

Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities


26


(39)


84


64

Loss (gain) on insurance


(1,044)


453


(1,253)


420

Costs and charges related to debt refinancing


694


-


694


-

Change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance


(632)


1,273


(632)


1,273

Net income tax effect


(143)


799


(1,845)


(1,700)

Non-GAAP net income


$      14,192


$        1,347


$      36,752


$        4,709










Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share





Diluted shares


9,000


9,124


9,005


9,199

GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share


$          0.26


$        (0.31)


$          3.37


$        (0.66)

Amortization of intangibles


0.01


0.02


0.03


0.07

Settlement of lawsuits


0.12


0.01


0.15


0.02

Impairment of assets


1.33


0.16


1.51


1.15

Gain on sale of businesses and assets


(0.01)


(0.00)


(0.06)


(0.07)

Gain on debt extinguishment


-


-


(0.59)


-

Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities


0.00


(0.00)


0.01


0.01

Loss (gain) on insurance


(0.12)


0.05


(0.14)


0.05

Costs and charges related to debt refinancing


0.08


-


0.08


-

Change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance


(0.07)


0.14


(0.07)


0.14

Net income tax effect


(0.02)


0.09


(0.20)


(0.18)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share


$          1.58


$          0.15


$          4.08


$          0.51










Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income







Income (loss) from operations


$        3,617


$            192


$      38,548


$        2,746

Amortization of intangibles


49


147


258


609

Settlement of lawsuits


1,069


100


1,349


174

Impairment of assets


11,940


1,423


13,612


10,615

Gain on sale of businesses and assets


(67)


(16)


(522)


(661)

Costs and charges related to debt refinancing


57


-


57


-

Loss (gain) on insurance


(1,044)


453


(1,253)


420

Non-GAAP operating income


$      15,621


$        2,299


$      52,049


$      13,903










Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin








GAAP operating margin


6.6%


0.7%


19.7%


2.1%

Amortization of intangibles


0.1%


0.5%


0.1%


0.5%

Settlement of lawsuits


1.9%


0.3%


0.7%


0.1%

Impairment of assets


21.7%


4.9%


7.0%


8.0%

Gain on sale of businesses and assets


-0.1%


-0.1%


-0.3%


-0.5%

Costs and charges related to debt refinancing


0.1%


0.0%


0.0%


0.0%

Loss (gain) on insurance


-1.9%


1.6%


-0.6%


0.3%

Non-GAAP operating margin


28.4%


8.0%


26.7%


10.5%










Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow







Net cash provided by operating activities


$        9,774


$        3,485


$      41,991


$      15,632

Less: Maintenance capital expenditures


1,299


40


5,907


2,151

Free cash flow


$        8,475


$        3,445


$      36,084


$      13,481




















RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(in thousands)














For the Three Months


For the Twelve Months




Ended September 30,


Ended September 30,




2021


2020


2021


2020

Revenues










Nightclubs


$        40,333


$        13,134


$      137,348


$        88,373


Bombshells


14,403


15,531


56,621


43,215


Other


205


121


1,289


739




$        54,941


$        28,786


$      195,258


$      132,327











Income (loss) from operations










Nightclubs


$          6,502


$                54


$        43,815


$        13,056


Bombshells


3,001


5,128


13,264


9,237


Other


(72)


(191)


35


(614)


General corporate


(5,814)


(4,799)


(18,566)


(18,933)




$          3,617


$              192


$        38,548


$          2,746
































RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION

($ in thousands)
























For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021


For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020



Nightclubs


Bombshells


Other


Corporate


Total


Nightclubs


Bombshells


Other


Corporate


Total

Income (loss) from operations


$       6,502


$       3,001


$           (72)


$     (5,814)


$       3,617


$             54


$       5,128


$        (191)


$     (4,799)


$           192

Amortization of intangibles


46


3


-


-


49


48


4


96


-


148

Settlement of lawsuits


38


21


-


1,010


1,069


100


-


-


-


100

Impairment of assets


11,940


-


-


-


11,940


1,423


-


-


-


1,423

Costs and charges related to debt refinancing

17


-


-


40


57


-


-


-


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets


(82)


16


-


(1)


(67)


(20)


-


-


3


(17)

Loss (gain) on insurance


(1,044)


-


-


-


(1,044)


453


-


-


-


453

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)


$     17,417


$       3,041


$           (72)


$     (4,765)


$     15,621


$       2,058


$       5,132


$           (95)


$     (4,796)


$       2,299






















GAAP operating margin


16.1%


20.8%


-35.1%


-10.6%


6.6%


0.4%


33.0%


-157.9%


-16.7%


0.7%

Non-GAAP operating margin


43.2%


21.1%


-35.1%


-8.7%


28.4%


15.7%


33.0%


-78.5%


-16.7%


8.0%













































For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2021


For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2020



Nightclubs


Bombshells


Other


Corporate


Total


Nightclubs


Bombshells


Other


Corporate


Total

Income (loss) from operations


$     43,815


$     13,264


$             35


$  (18,566)


$     38,548


$     13,056


$       9,237


$        (614)


$  (18,933)


$       2,746

Amortization of intangibles


187


14


57


-


258


211


15


383


-


609

Settlement of lawsuits


275


59


5


1,010


1,349


174


-


-


-


174

Impairment of assets


13,612


-


-


-


13,612


10,370


245


-


-


10,615

Costs and charges related to debt refinancing

17


-


-


40


57


-


-


-


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets


(580)


72


-


(14)


(522)


(639)


16


-


(38)


(661)

Loss (gain) on insurance


(1,209)


-


-


(44)


(1,253)


433


-


-


(13)


420

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)


$     56,117


$     13,409


$             97


$  (17,574)


$     52,049


$     23,605


$       9,513


$        (231)


$  (18,984)


$     13,903






















GAAP operating margin


31.9%


23.4%


2.7%


-9.5%


19.7%


14.8%


21.4%


-83.1%


-14.3%


2.1%

Non-GAAP operating margin


40.9%


23.7%


7.5%


-9.0%


26.7%


26.7%


22.0%


-31.3%


-14.3%


10.5%

































RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)
















For the Three Months Ended


For the Twelve Months Ended





September 30,
2021


September 30,
2020


September 30,
2021


September 30,
2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income (loss)


$                   2,288


$                 (2,885)


$                 30,150


$                 (6,312)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash









provided by operating activities:










Depreciation and amortization


2,041


2,140


8,238


8,836


Deferred income tax expense (benefit)


(823)


249


(1,253)


(1,268)


Gain on sale of businesses and assets


(88)


(28)


(714)


(777)


Impairment of assets


11,940


1,423


13,612


10,615


Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities


26


(39)


84


64


Amortization and write-off of debt discount and issuance costs

151


42


311


236


Gain on debt extinguishment


-


-


(5,298)


-


Noncash lease expense


447


416


1,729


1,660


Loss (gain) on insurance


(1,043)


629


(1,337)


596


Doubtful accounts expense (reversal) on notes receivable


(58)


107


(80)


602


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable


(5,078)


(241)


(769)


(294)



Inventories


(180)


255


(287)


226



Prepaid expenses, other current assets, and other assets


1,774


(3,309)


4,120


1,633



Accounts payable, accrued, and other liabilities


(1,623)


4,726


(6,515)


(185)


Net cash provided by operating activities


9,774


3,485


41,991


15,632

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets


2,202


180


5,415


2,221

Proceeds from insurance


858


-


1,152


945

Proceeds from notes receivable


35


21


130


1,576

Payments for property and equipment and intangible assets


(2,723)


(171)


(13,511)


(5,736)


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities


372


30


(6,814)


(994)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from debt obligations


36,314


-


38,490


6,503

Payments on debt obligations


(38,333)


(1,343)


(49,178)


(8,832)

Purchase of treasury stock


-


(996)


(1,794)


(9,484)

Payment of dividends


(360)


(366)


(1,440)


(1,286)

Payment of loan origination costs


(1,174)


-


(1,174)


-

Distribution to noncontrolling interests


-


-


-


(31)


Net cash used in financing activities


(3,553)


(2,705)


(15,096)


(13,130)

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS


6,593


810


20,081


1,508

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD


29,093


14,795


15,605


14,097

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD


$                 35,686


$                 15,605


$                 35,686


$                 15,605




















RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)













September 30,


September 30,






2021


2020


ASSETS





Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$             35,686


$             15,605



Accounts receivable, net

7,570


6,767



Current portion of notes receivable

220


201



Inventories

2,659


2,372



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,928


6,488



Assets held for sale

4,887


-




Total current assets

52,950


31,433


Property and equipment, net

175,952


181,383


Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

24,308


25,546


Notes receivable, net of current portion

2,839


2,908


Goodwill

39,379


45,686


Intangibles, net

67,824


73,077


Other assets

1,367


900





Total assets

$          364,619


$          360,933










LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities






Accounts payable

$               4,408


$               4,799



Accrued liabilities

10,403


14,573



Current portion of long-term debt, net

6,434


16,304



Current portion of operating lease liabilities

1,780


1,628




Total current liabilities

23,025


37,304


Deferred tax liability, net

19,137


20,390


Long-term debt, net of current portion and debt discount and issuance costs

118,734


125,131


Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

24,150


25,439


Other long-term liabilities

350


362




Total liabilities

185,396


208,626










Commitments and contingencies













Equity







Preferred stock

-


-



Common stock

90


91



Additional paid-in capital

50,040


51,833



Retained earnings

129,693


100,797




Total RCIHH stockholders' equity

179,823


152,721



Noncontrolling interests

(600)


(414)




Total equity

179,223


152,307





Total liabilities and equity

$          364,619


$          360,933










View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rci-reports-record-fourth-quarter-revenues-annual-revenues-and-cash-generation-301444646.html

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.