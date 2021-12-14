Richard Bernstein Advisors (RBA) Awarded "Best Places to Work in Money Management" by Pensions & Investments

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Bernstein Advisors (RBA), a leading global asset allocation investment manager and among the largest ETF strategists in the U.S., is honored to be named to the "2021 Best Places to Work in Money Management" by Pensions & Investments.

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management, the tenth-annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

In its first year entering the survey, RBA is proud to earn a top spot, and to be recognized as a firm that stands out in the investment management industry for its commitment to employee well-being and creating an inclusive and collaborative environment.

"Treating people responsibly and with respect inspires our team, rewards them for jobs well done, and is, quite simply, the right thing to do. We care very much about each other and that corporate culture helped everyone meet the many challenges of work-life balance during COVID-19," said Richard Bernstein, CEO and CIO of RBA.

The employee survey results recognize RBA's unique employee culture and benefits including, semiannual diversity training, 401(k) matching program, and flexible hours to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

"We are proud that the collective team at RBA believes we have created a place for all to thrive, grow and enjoy their efforts to deliver results for our clients," said John McCombe, President of RBA.

Barbara Tarbel, CFO of RBA, said "we try and be as transparent and communicative as possible with everyone without the bureaucracy, which I think is appreciated and refreshing."

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct the two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2021 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2021.

About Richard Bernstein Advisors

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC is an independent registered investment manager. RBA manages equity and asset allocation SMA portfolios at several of the world's leading broker dealer platforms such as Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Ameriprise, UBS and Envestnet. RBA also manages assets on behalf of several large institutional investors. RBA acts as sub-advisor for the Eaton Vance Richard Bernstein Equity Strategy Fund and the Eaton Vance Richard Bernstein All-Asset Strategy Fund and offers income and theme-oriented unit trusts and ETFs through First Trust. RBA's investment insights as well as further information about the firm and products can be found at www.rbadvisors.com.

