Scenthound Marks Remarkable 2021 Growth With Multi-Unit Franchise Development Signings

JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scenthound, the nation's first and only wellness-focused dog care franchise concept, is marking booming growth and development nationwide. In 2021 Scenthound sold nearly 80 units ("Scenters") across 12 states including major markets like Texas, Georgia, California, and more through Q4. The company also saw an unprecedented 283% increase in units from 2020. Launched in 2015, the revolutionary brand has pioneered a tech-driven approach to dog care that operates on a fully scalable business model to enable fast growth and success.

"Over the last twelve months, Scenthound has been on an incredible trajectory of growth that we largely attribute to our keen knack for technology-driven innovation and the strength of our franchisees. Being pioneers in an ever-growing industry, we are proud to be revolutionizing how consumers approach pet care and expanding our franchise footprint across the country in 2021 and beyond," said Tim Vogel, CEO of Scenthound "With a unique approach to routine and preventive dog care and a continuously evolving business model, we are confident that our success and complete disruption of the $100B pet industry will continue well into 2022."

Some notable growth markers and achievements from 2021 include:

A total of 77 Scenter units sold across 12 states in 2021 alone, which helps account for 113 units sold since the brand's inception in 2015.

A rise in franchising as evidenced from 1 franchise unit being opened in 2020 and 17 franchise units being opened in 2021

The impressive 283% increase in open units year-over-year is due to 17 units opening in the last twelve months in major U.S. cities.

Financial backing from investors including Groupon Co-Founder Eric Lefkofsky and Orangetheory Fitness CEO and Co-Founder David Long , who also serves on the Scenthound advisory board

Development and implementation of a consumer-facing mobile app with the digital S.C.E.N.T. Check that helps to provide users with a trackable digital health record of their dogs.

Scenthound's proprietary technology and blue-ocean strategy have helped bolster the brand's overwhelming success, including their debut on the Inc. 5000 this year.

"When we opened our doors years ago, we already knew that our brand was going to redefine the pet care industry and our success to date proves just that. Our strong and recession-resistant business model and unparalleled corporate support team prove to be a key component in both attracting and retaining franchisees," Vogel continued. "Scenthound's main goal has always been to remove barriers so that people can love and connect with their dogs. In the coming years, with strong local franchisees in cities across the country, we hope to further that goal by opening 100 units and sell an additional 200."

Founded in 2015 by husband-and-wife duo Tim and Jessica Vogel, Scenthound's membership-based business model is designed to make routine dog care accessible and affordable. With unique service offerings focused on health over beautification and designed to demystify dog care, members receive—at minimum—a monthly Basic Hygiene package, where technicians provide a bath, ear cleaning, nail clipping and teeth brushing. These services are elevated through the integration of innovative technology; following each visit, members receive a digital S.C.E.N.T. Check™ detailing an assessment of the dog's overall external health, empowering owners to make data-driven decisions and better understand the needs of their pet.

About Scenthound

Founded in 2015, Scenthound, the nation's first and only wellness-focused dog care franchise concept, offers membership-based services for affordable and accessible routine dog care. As the fastest-growing pet franchise in the nation, the brand's services are elevated through the integration and innovative technology, including its proprietary S.C.E.N.T. Check™ (Skin, Coat, Earns, Nails and Teeth) detailing an assessment of each dog's external health following its monthly visit to a 'Scenter.' Today, Scenthound has sold more than 100 locations across over a dozen states and is positioned for explosive growth across the U.S. For more information about Scenthound's unique membership offerings, visit Scenthound.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit Franchise.Scenthound.com.

