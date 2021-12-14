Schneider Electric Begins Large-Scale Infrastructure Modernization Project for the Air Force at Hurlburt Field

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and sustainability, today announced a comprehensive energy infrastructure modernization project at Hurlburt Field outside Destin, Florida. The project will upgrade infrastructure and supports critical power supply and grid stability needs at the base, which is home to the U.S. Air Force's Special Operations Command (HQ AFSOC). Through the $22.6M Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) with Schneider Electric, the project will reduce Hurlburt Field's energy costs by 17.7 percent – resulting in $1.5M in savings annually over the 22-year contract term for the U.S. Defense Department (DoD).

In the face of an escalating climate crisis, federal agencies face unique, significant challenges balancing the need for 24/7/365 energy reliability, independence and mission readiness. Through ESPCs, Schneider Electric works with federal agencies to find innovative ways to address those challenges through smart infrastructure enhancements. ESPCs are financial vehicles that help publicly funded entities make capital improvements over longer payback periods with long-term benefits, including improved facility efficiency, a more comfortable environment and financial management. The Hurlburt Field project incorporates renewable energy alternatives that support the Air Force's Energy Vision to Enhance Mission Assurance Through Energy Assurance strategy and is part of DoD's broader strategy to achieve mission-critical resilience.

"Over the course of our longstanding relationship with the United States Air Force, energy resiliency and assurance has only grown in importance," said Dean Yobs, Federal Energy Solutions Business Development Manager, Schneider Electric. "We're pleased to build on our track record of success to not only improve the environment for airmen and staff based at Hurlburt, but also ensure energy reliability that is vital to successful AFSOC and other Air Force missions."

Upgrades throughout Hurlburt Field's more than 300 buildings include 240kW of canopy solar PV and a 265kWh battery energy storage system with microgrid controls designed to ensure reliable HVAC operations while improving operational resilience. Other improvements include base-wide LED lighting; transformer, HVAC and duct sealing upgrades; enhanced energy management control systems; and, replacing legacy controllers and software to support compliance with USAF cybersecurity requirements. The results will improve airmen living conditions while helping minimize the impact on the maintenance squadron, increasing focus on other mission critical tasks.

"Between both our location along the Gulf of Mexico and the global responsibilities of our AFSOC mission, our need to ensure the security and stability of our grid is imperative," said Steve Loken, the Hurlburt Field Civil Engineering Squadron Deputy. "The fact that we are able to implement energy conservation measures and renewables to self-fund these improvements will mean we can align with climate action goals for years to come."

In addition to Hurlburt Field, Schneider Electric has worked on similar projects globally, including the Fort Huachuca Army installation (Arizona), Naval Base Coronado (California), Yokota Air Base (Japan), and Moody and Robins AFBs (Georgia). In total, Schneider Electric has been awarded 17 federal ESPCs and UESCs (Utility Energy Services Contracts), delivering more than $895 million in infrastructure modernization and energy improvements for federal agencies.

