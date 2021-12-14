South Mill Champs Distribution Network Expands with the Opening of Its Sacramento Distribution Center

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Mill Champs, one of North America's largest high-quality mushroom growers, is opening its seventh US distribution center in Sacramento, California. The new Sacramento Distribution Center will supply regional food service and retail markets with high-quality fresh Champs MushroomsTM, Stuffed Baby Bella Caps, and other seasonal produce.

The Distribution Center spans more than 13,500 square feet and includes a new 10,000 square-foot food storage cooler and state-of-the-art food-processing line that meet the highest food safety standards. The Sacramento Distribution Center, equipped with a cheese-stuffing line, allows the company to meet the increased demand for its Stuffed Baby Bella Caps sold under its Champs MushroomsTM brand.

South Mill Champs operates a network of distribution centers across the United States with distribution centers in Winter Haven (Florida), Atlanta, New Orleans, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and now Sacramento. The distribution centers provide high-quality mushrooms delivered directly from South Mill Champs mushroom farms located in the US and Canada.

A Trifecta of Goodness™

"Sacramento is a logical extension of our distribution network given the proximity of our mushroom farms in British Columbia," said Michael Richmond, the South Mill Champs VP of Sales. "This distribution center and the recent expanded growing capacity at our British Columbia mushroom farms allow us to meet the increasing demand for high-quality mushroom products in the central and northwest regions of California."

"As consumers want products that align with their values," said Richmond, "we expect demand for fresh and innovative mushroom products to grow as well. We are passionate about our mission to educate consumers on what we call mushrooms' Trifecta of Goodness™ — great tasting, great for you, and gentle on the planet."

About South Mill Champs

South Mill Champs is a leading vertically-integrated compost producer, grower, and supplier of North American-grown fresh mushrooms and functional mushroom foods. Headquartered in Kennett Square, PA, South Mill Champs is a leading innovative, customer-focused supplier in the industry. It offers mushrooms and other products with full-service logistics and storage, and has a reputation for superior quality and consistent supply.

South Mill Champs formed in late 2017 after South Mill of Pennsylvania and Champs Mushrooms of British Columbia merged. Loveday Mushroom Farms, a high-quality, multigenerational composter and mushroom grower based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, joined SMC in July of 2020. In November 2020, SMC further expanded its distribution capabilities with the opening of a new distribution center in Winter Haven, Florida. In late December 2020, SMC acquired The Mushroom Company, a state-of-the-art full line mushroom processor located in Maryland.

