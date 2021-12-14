In the aftermath of the devastation of dozens of tornadoes tearing through six states this weekend, the International Scientology Volunteer Minister headquarters in Los Angeles has put out a call for trained Volunteer Ministers to respond.

Volunteers Ministers Respond to Tornado Outbreak: One of the Worst in U.S. History In the aftermath of the devastation of dozens of tornadoes tearing through six states this weekend, the International Scientology Volunteer Minister headquarters in Los Angeles has put out a call for trained Volunteer Ministers to respond.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At least 22 tornadoes tore through six states this weekend leaving devastation in their wake. Through Arkansas, Kentucky, Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee, thousands are without heat, water or electricity. Across Kentucky, some 26,000 homes and businesses are without power, and the state's Emergency Management Director estimates 10,000 homes and businesses have no water, and another 17,000 are under boil-water advisories.

Local Volunteer Ministers collect needed supplies and bring them to a middle school serving as a shelter in Bowling Green, Kentucky, for families left homeless.

Local Volunteer Ministers are collecting and distributing needed supplies to temporary shelters and helping with whatever is needed in their communities while International Scientology Volunteer Ministers Headquarters has put out a call for trained volunteers to help with the disaster.

Trained Scientology Volunteer Ministers who can join the disaster response should call the Volunteer Minister hotline at (800) HELP-4-YU or (323) 960-1949.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

A Volunteer Minister's mandate is to be "a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring truth and spiritual values to the lives of others." Their creed: "A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well."

