Ascent Named a 2020 Supplier of the Year Winner by General Motors

BELLEVILLE, Mich., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent, a leading global logistics company, was named a GM Supplier of the Year winner in General Motors' 29th annual Supplier of the Year awards.

Ascent Logo

GM recognized 122 of its best suppliers from 16 countries for performance in the 2020 calendar year. The annual awards highlight global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM's requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.

This is the 8th time Ascent has received the award.

"As GM works to achieve a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers around the world as partners in this mission," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

"Throughout a challenging year, our suppliers have showed resilience and dedication in working toward our shared goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and the communities we serve, while meeting our present needs," Amin said. "We are pleased with what we've accomplished together in the past year and we are excited by the opportunity that lies ahead."

The 2020 Supplier of the Year winners were selected by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics leaders. Winners were chosen based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

"We are honored to once again receive this recognition from our long-term partner, GM. During the past year Ascent became our own entity, as the world faced a year that was beyond challenging on so many levels. To be recognized for excellence in this environment is even more meaningful and truly underscores how our team comes together to deliver premium solutions and best-in-class customer service—even in a year like we've never seen before," said Chris Jamroz, Executive Chairman of the Board & CEO.

About Ascent

Ascent solves supply chain challenges for thousands of customers worldwide. With $1.5 billion in revenue and a dedicated team of 950+ industry experts in 21 locations across North America, Ascent is a recognized supplier of the year for multiple Fortune 500 companies as well as a partner to thousands of small and medium sized businesses. The company's global reach, deep knowledge and innovative technology platform PEAK uniquely position its team to flawlessly execute in delivering goods worldwide via all modes. Ascent's #1 market share in the demanding domestic ground and air expedite market has provided it the foundation to handle even the most complex logistics challenges. Ascent's offerings include truckload, less-than-truckload, global forwarding, air charter and expedite solutions. The company performs over 250,000 trips through its bid board on an annual basis. For more information about the company, please visit Ascent's website: www.ascentlogistics.com.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

