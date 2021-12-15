Compass Chiropractic Transitions Brand to Chiro One Wellness Centers Compass Chiropractic, a chiropractic clinic serving the Stevens Point, WI community, is transitioning to Chiro One Wellness Centers.

OAK BROOK, Ill., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Chiropractic, longtime Stevens Point-area chiropractic clinic, is transitioning their brand to Chiro One Wellness Centers with the support of its management services organization, TVG-Medulla, LLC. Compass Chiropractic has been serving the Stevens Point community for 11 years.

Chiro One Wellness Centers leads the chiropractic industry in providing exceptional, personalized chiropractic care. With over 70 clinics across the country and growing, the Stevens Point clinic is the 13th Chiro One Wellness Center location in Wisconsin.

"We are so excited that Compass Chiropractic has joined Chiro One Wellness Centers. As we continue to expand our patient reach in Wisconsin, we strive to work with organizations with a shared mission and vision. Compass Chiropractic is passionate about making a positive impact on the lives of their patients, and we look forward to continuing our shared goal of delivering world-class chiropractic care to patients in every community," said Dr. Stuart Bernsen, co-founder and CEO of Chiro One.

"Compass Chiropractic is honored and excited to be moving forward as Chiro One. We will remain the same great clinical team, providing excellent care for our patients, with additional resources and opportunities to help us better serve our community," said Dr. Joel Becker, Compass Chiropractic Clinic Director.

To learn more about Chiro One Wellness Centers, please visit chiroone.com.

About Chiro One Wellness Centers

With more than 70 clinics across the country, Chiro One Wellness Centers is leading patients to a life of health and optimal wellness through high-quality, personalized chiropractic care. Managed by TVG-Medulla, Chiro One Wellness Centers is leading the charge in providing exceptional chiropractic care through consistent patient outcomes, high patient satisfaction rates, and wellness education around the diverse benefits of chiropractic care. For more information about Chiro One Wellness Centers, please visit chiroone.com.

About TVG-Medulla, LLC

TVG-Medulla, LLC is a healthcare management service organization that provides business and functional services to all Chiro One Wellness Centers and MyoCore Personalized Pain Care Clinics. Medulla provides strategic and tactical support via a team of professionals in strategy, marketing, finance, revenue cycle and billing, operations management, information technology, legal, human resources, and facilities management. Medulla also offers wellness and education services to local communities, employers, and organizations. For more information on practice acquisition, please visit medullallc.com/chiro-one.

