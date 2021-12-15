emfluence Implements a Company-wide 35-hour Work Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- emfluence, a leading digital marketing agency and marketing automation platform, today announced the implementation of a company-wide 35-hour workweek. The policy will enable the organization's fully remote workforce across the United States to benefit from either a four-day week or a shorter working day.

emfluence Digital MarketingOne-to-one, and then some. (R)

"Through the implementation of a company-wide 35-hour workweek, we are investing in our employees."

"Through the implementation of a company-wide 35-hour workweek, we are investing in our employees by giving them more time to invest in their families, hobbies and wellbeing," said David Cacioppo, emfluence President and CEO. "We understand how creating a more positive work/life balance contributes to better mental health, but it's also a sound commercial decision. In any creative industry, employees will always benefit from a working environment that gives them the space to be more creative and this benefit is passed directly on to our clients."

emfluence employees opting for a four-day week will commit to 8.75 hours per day, while those preferring a traditional five-day schedule will benefit from a seven-hour working day. The company will continue to serve its clients' needs throughout the entire working week, with employees arranging working schedules within their departments to ensure full operational coverage.

Alongside the opportunity to enjoy more flexible working hours, emfluence employees will continue to enjoy all existing employee benefits, including a real commitment to promoting diversity in the workplace, paid maternity and paternity leave, eight extra hours of paid time off each year for individual volunteer work, and assistance with health club membership fees.

To explore career opportunities at emfluence, please visit the careers page on our website at https://emfluence.com/job-listings

For more details about emfluence, visit the emfluence's blog, follow emfluence on Twitter @emfluence, like emfluence on Facebook, or connect with emfluence on LinkedIn.

About emfluence

emfluence is a full-service digital marketing agency and marketing automation platform based in Kansas City, MO. emfluence works with clients to develop and execute ROI-driven digital strategies across Search Engine Marketing, Paid and Social Media, Creative and Content Development, Branding Services, Website Development and a suite of in-house Marketing Automation Tools. Every service we provide for our clients is focused on driving quantifiable results.

Contact: David Cacioppo

Email: press@emfluence.com

Phone: +1 (816) 472-4455 x102

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Emfluence LLC