GLOBAL FASHION BRAND CLAIRE'S ANNOUNCES CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion and youth culture brand Claire's Stores, Inc. today announces the appointment of Kristin Patrick as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) as it continues its leadership as a global fashion brand powerhouse committed to inspiring self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive, well-curated products and experiences, including world-leading ear piercing services. Patrick, a forward-thinking executive, who most recently served as global CMO of PepsiCo, will oversee all aspects of marketing including consumer insights analytics, brand and business strategy, creative vision and omnichannel media, reporting directly to Claire's Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Vero.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kristin to our visionary management team, bringing her boundary-breaking marketing expertise to Claire's to inspire customers to experiment with self-expression," said Ryan Vero, Chief Executive Officer. "She will be a key member of the Claire's leadership team in driving revenue and building our brands. Her influence is already evident through 'Be the Most Festive', our new holiday campaign that amplifies and activates our purpose of self-discovery, expression and empowerment. Kristin's depth of analytic and insight-driven marketing, content innovation and digital prowess align perfectly with the strategic priorities of strengthening the connective power and reach of our brands."

As Claire's further strengthens its role as an omnichannel category leader with an evolving global footprint and seamless digital experience, Patrick will drive value and universal relevance, deepening relationships with customers and propelling Claire's into a playground for new experiences, business categories, exploration, experimentation and fun.

"Claire's has a powerful legacy that transcends generations, and I'm excited to unleash a new Claire's, empowering our customers to explore and celebrate who they are through the best of our brand and deliver on experiences which ignite their imagination around limitless possibilities," said Kristin Patrick, Chief Marketing Officer.

Patrick's distinct perspective and leadership is evident in 'Be the Most Festive' the brand's new holiday campaign as part of its new 'Be the Most' brand platform which takes Claire's and its consumers into a future that is modern, trendsetting, innovative and playful. Connecting with culture and leading conversations, 'Be the Most' comes to life in the spirit of the brand's campaign for holiday, supported by a full-funnel marketing strategy inclusive of out of home in New York and Chicago as well as extensions across e-commerce, store experiences, social media, influencers and brand activations.

For the brand's first-ever campaign and multimedia concept, Claire's engaged New York based creative agency Lloyd&Co. Further bringing the concept to life, Claire's has also tapped mixed-media illustrator and filmmaker Quentin Jones for a series of creative videos which transport viewers into a Claire's-inspired universe powered by the imaginations of Gen Z. Fantasy worlds across three different age groups collide with the real world as disparate spinning motions mimic a kaleidoscope's refracted views, sparkling and soaring through dreamlike settings.

Patrick has brought global companies to the intersection of brand and commerce, delivering engaging, omnichannel retail experiences which envelop the consumer with content, product and experiences. Throughout her career, she has been responsible for repositioning brands across lifestyle industries, including entertainment, beauty, fashion and consumer product goods. She most recently served as the global CMO of PepsiCo, responsible for delivering the company's long-term global growth strategy and expansion plans across the entire Billion-dollar portfolio of brands including launching new beverages, creating and building a state-of-the-art content studio and developing one of the largest global football campaigns across sports, fashion, music and content that still serves as their core go-to-market strategy today. Prior to joining PepsiCo, Patrick held leadership positions at renowned global brands, including as Chief Marketing Officer for Playboy Enterprises, Executive Vice President of Brand Strategy at William Morris Endeavor where she relaunched the Polaroid brand making Lady Gaga the Creative Director, NBC Universal, The Walt Disney Company and Revlon. She is known as a cutting-edge leader and built her fashion and retail expertise as Vice President of Strategy and Innovation at GAP Inc., where she incepted the (RED) campaign; as CMO of Liz Claiborne's Lucky Brand and at Calvin Klein. As CMO of Claire's, she will play a role in building on the fashion brand's more than 50 years of leadership as a global creator and influencer of youth culture.

Claire's Stores, Inc. is a fully integrated, global fashion brand powerhouse committed to inspiring self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive, well-curated products and experiences. For over 50 years, Claire's has been a destination for the curious, creative and influential and an industry-leader in ear piercing services, delivering a trendsetting assortment of fashion products and accessories that help young people worldwide style and define themselves. Through its global brands, Claire's® and Icing®, the company delivers an immersive, omnichannel shopping experience with owned and concession stores throughout North America and Europe as well as franchise stores in the Middle East and South Africa.

