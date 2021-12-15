Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests

JUPITER WELLNESS INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. - JUPW

Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed merger of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. ("the Company") (NasdaqCM: JUPW) with Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals, Inc. pursuant to which shareholders of Next Frontier will be entitled to receive convertible stock of Jupiter that is convertible into 65,000,000 shares of Jupiter common stock. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.

KSF Filing Alert (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)
KSF Filing Alert (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit  https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-jupw/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jupiter-wellness-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-merger-of-jupiter-wellness-inc---jupw-301444836.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.