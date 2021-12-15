Lumina Gold Adds Drill Rigs to Target Mineral Resource Estimate Conversion and Expansion

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce securing two additional drill rigs to expedite the previously announced 30,000 metre drill program at its Cangrejos project (the "Project"). The program will now utilize six drill rigs beginning early next year. The two active rigs at site have drilled approximately 2,700 metres, with five diamond drill holes completed and two in progress. A third rig is on site and is being mobilized to the Gran Bestia deposit. As previously stated, the infill program is designed to convert the Project's Inferred mineral resource estimate to the Measured or Indicated categories, for inclusion in a pre-feasibility study ("PFS"). Additionally, drill holes will also step-out on the existing mineral resource laterally, provide further material for metallurgical testing and be used for advancing geotechnical and hydrogeological studies. The addition of two rigs allows for metallurgical testing and geotechnical data collection to take place earlier. These critical-path items will allow Lumina to bring these components forward in the PFS schedule.

Recent mineralogical modelling work at the Project has improved Lumina's plan for mineral resource expansion. The work revealed that the highest gold grades coincide with a bornite mineral core at the Cangrejos deposit. At Gran Bestia, a similar bornite core has not yet been located, which may indicate potential for discovering a higher grade area. These observations further reinforce the Company's rationale to prioritize the step-out drilling scheduled to take place to the northwest of the currently drill-defined deposit. At Gran Bestia, the estimated mineral resource blocks to the northwest end parallel to the last vertical hole. Lumina will focus on locating the potential higher-grade bornite core at Gran Bestia with step-out drilling in the northwest direction (see Figure 1 below). For context, the Gran Bestia deposit's mineral resource estimate currently has 1.5 Moz in Indicated gold out of the Project's 10.4 Moz of Indicated gold and 3.1 Moz in Inferred gold out of the Project's 6.7 Moz of Inferred gold(1).

Figure 1. Drill cross section showing the estimated PEA mineral resource blocks for Gran Bestia with existing drill holes and planned drilling in the current drill program. Inset map shows drill section location and viewing direction. (CNW Group/Lumina Gold Corp.)

Qualified Persons

Leo Hathaway, P.Geo, Senior Vice President of the Company, a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, verified and approved the contents of this news release as they relate to the ongoing exploration and development program at the Project.

Notes:

(1) Gran Bestia has 101.1M tonnes of Indicated material with a gold grade of 0.46 g/t and a copper grade of 0.08% and 245.5M of Inferred material with a gold grade of 0.40 g/t and a copper grade of 0.07%. The overall Project has 570.8M tonnes of Indicated material with a gold grade of 0.57 g/t and a copper grade of 0.11% and 500.4M of Inferred material with a gold grade of 0.41 g/t and a copper grade of 0.08%.

For further details on the mineral resource estimates for the Project, please see the Company's technical report disclosing entitled "Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project, El Oro Province, Ecuador NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment" dated June 24, 2020, with an effective date of June 8, 2020.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

