Medical Indicators Named Business of the Year by NJ BIZ

HAMILTON, N.J., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Indicators, Inc. is proud to announce that it has been named the 2021 Business of the Year in the 51-100 employees category by NJ BIZ. The recognition was announced Tuesday, December 14th during the publication's annual Business of the Year Awards celebration. The award honors companies and their leaders who strive for excellence, while also contributing to New Jersey's economic growth and success. Fellow honorees include Bristol Myers Squibb and 1st Bergen Federal Credit Union, among others.

"I'm thrilled that our employees have been recognized for their dedication," says Joel Welde , Medical Indicators' CEO.

"We are honored to be named Business of the Year by NJ Biz, and I'm thrilled that our employees have been recognized for their dedication over the past 40 years," says Joel Welde, Medical Indicators' CEO. "We attribute our growth and success to the continued support from customers who value quality American manufacturing, and to our employees who have worked especially hard to provide our single-use thermometers to hospitals, doctors, corporations, schools, and families around the world throughout the pandemic."

Since its inception in the 1980's, Medical Indicators has proudly manufactured its clinically accurate, single-use thermometers at its headquarters in New Jersey. Over the years, Medical Indicators has worked to increase production capabilities and expand product offerings to meet the needs of its growing customer base. Now, nearly 40 years later, Medical Indicators has become the largest manufacturer of clinically accurate, single-use thermometers in the world, manufacturing all of its thermometers in the US.

Medical Indicators' thermometers, including NexTemp®, NexTemp® Ultra, TempaDOT®, and TraxIt®, provide the highest level of accuracy attainable in any thermometer on the market today. And their disposability means that once a temperature is taken, the thermometer and all of the germs are discarded along with it - virtually eliminating the risk of spreading germs and infections.

Medical Indicators, Inc. (MII) is a privately-held medical device manufacturer of clinically-accurate, single-use thermometers. Since its inception in 1984, MII has been based in and manufacturing all of their thermometers at their corporate headquarters in New Jersey. MII is dedicated to excellence and innovation in the design and manufacturing of advanced tools for better patient care and strives to be the world leader in the design, development, and marketing of clinically accurate single-use thermometers.

