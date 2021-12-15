mindStart Receives the 2021 Award for Top Contact Center

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- mindStart, a privately held company focused on providing outsourced customer service to small and medium businesses, has been selected for the 2021 Austin Award in the Top Contact Center category by the Austin Award Program.

Each year, the Austin Award Program identifies companies they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Austin area a great place to live, work and play.

Since its founding in 2016, mindStart has expanded to serve companies across a variety of industries who are in their hyper-growth stage. "Our early success capitalized on the tech and entrepreneurial spirit that Austin is known for. Over the past five years, we have grown to serve companies from a variety of industries — including wellness, food & beverage, education, and of course, building upon our high-tech and tech gadget foundation. Likewise, our footprint has expanded beyond Austin, with customer service agents working across the U.S., and our bilingual call center in Guadalajara, Mexico," says David Wise, President and Co-Founder of mindStart.

As mindStart continues upon its growth trajectory, the company is offering a complimentary review of internal customer service department performance and welcomes a discussion about how migrating to a business process outsourcing vendor could help businesses build loyal customers.

At mindStart, our goal is to change the perception of the customer service industry by offering a five-star customer service program that our clients – and their customers – actually enjoy. This includes multi-channel (phone, email, chat, social) support with various options for hours of operation, including 24x7. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a nearshore office in Guadalajara, Mexico, we provide a professional, highly knowledgeable experience for companies seeking premier support for their customers, with excellent customer satisfaction ratings.

The Austin Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Austin area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

