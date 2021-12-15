New Nextdoor Insights data spotlights shopping, work, and travel trends

- More than half of neighbors plan to purchase home, travel, or electronics items in the next 6 months

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Nextdoor released its latest Insights report that shows how shopping behaviors, brand expectations, and travel plans are shaping up for the holiday season and in 2022.

A recent survey of Nextdoor neighbors found that 60% say they plan to spend as they normally would this holiday season (vs. 44% in 2020), and 53% plan to travel for the holidays. In the next 6 months, 36% say they plan to travel domestically, and 14% plan to travel internationally.

The seventh installment in Nextdoor's Insights series also provides data about how neighbors are prioritizing a work/lifestyle balance, returning to in-store shopping, and expecting more from brands. Read the full Insights report here .

More highlights:

26% of neighbors—and 28% of parents—are likely to look for a new job or leave their current job in the next 6 months.

1 in 3 say they want to do work that makes them happier.

Urban neighbors are over 2x as likely to prefer shopping online only for beauty and technology products, and 20% of males prefer shopping in-store only for clothing (vs. 11% of females).

Investment in cryptocurrency continues to increase, with younger, male, and urban neighbors especially invested.

A quarter of neighbors have done gig economy jobs in the last year.

29% of neighbors ages 16-34 and 28% of urban neighbors say they tend to buy brands they see advertised.

Neighbors are also feeling more positive about their finances and are increasingly purchasing in-store from independent retailers. Interest in sports, cars, and fashion are on the rise again. 48% of neighbors said they've had to delay purchases due to supply shortages.

The report also includes data about how neighbors use and respond to social media promotion. Neighbors regularly interact with branded content on social networks; 29% said they use social media sites to find inspiration. On Nextdoor, localized messaging drives 58% higher sponsored post engagement.

"Each day, neighbors come to Nextdoor to build trusted connections and exchange helpful information, goods, and services," said Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar. "As we close out the year, these neighborhood insights illustrate that people are ready to contribute to their local economies, prioritize a work/life balance, and foster real-world connections coming out of the pandemic."

The report also found that 90% of neighbors planned on decorating this holiday season, and more than half said they don't mind if others leave up their decorations past January 1. Throughout the holiday season, Nextdoor neighbors have been marking their decorated homes on Nextdoor's annual Cheer Map — an interactive local guide to find the best holiday lights and decorations around town.

Read the full Insights series #7 and learn more about methodology here .

