Scott Wilmoth Named Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Autumn Lane Advisors

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autumn Lane Advisors is pleased to name Scott Wilmoth as a Partner and the Chief Investment Officer of the firm. "Since joining Autumn Lane in 2020, Scott has led the firm's efforts in both public and private market investing. His direct work with our clients has become a key component of our value proposition, and thus integral to the firm. We are excited to partner with him as we pursue our goal of providing the highest quality wealth management services for our clients," said David Andrew, the firm's Founding Partner.

Scott joined Autumn Lane after successful careers with Citadel, where he worked as a portfolio manager and senior analyst, and Simmons & Co., where he was a vice president of equity research. Scott earned both his BA of Accounting and MS of Finance from the Mays Business School at Texas A&M University.

About Autumn Lane Advisors

Autumn Lane Advisors is a boutique wealth management firm that helps clients coordinate and manage their wealth with the objectivity, expertise and client experience associated with a family office. Serving as a fiduciary, we work exclusively for our clients.

