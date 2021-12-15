WellnessLiving Launches Artificial Intelligence (AI) Client Churn Risk Predictor with 87% Accuracy Rate

1st of its Kind Machine Learning Technology for the Fitness & Wellness Business Space

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - As a fitness business owner, losing members comes with the job. You can always try to win them back, but what if you could identify at-risk clients before they cancel their membership, stop making purchases, and no longer book services?

WellnessLiving, a leading software provider for fitness and wellness businesses, launches Artificial Intelligence (AI) client churn risk predictor with an 87% Accuracy Rate. (CNW Group/WellnessLiving)

WellnessLiving, 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Canada and Fast 500™ North America recipient, is excited to announce the release of their Isaac AI churn risk predictor. Isaac AI's machine learning technology analyzes thousands of data points to predict whether any clients are at risk of churning in the next 30 days.

"With about half of all new gym and fitness members quitting within three months, the ability to predict client churn risk ahead of time is a game-changing advantage that will revolutionize how you retain your clients. It's like giving you a glimpse into the future," says WellnessLiving COO and Co-Founder, Sasha Davids . "Once Isaac identifies a client is at risk of leaving, you can proactively call, email, or send them an SMS message to encourage them to stay with a personalized message."

Isaac AI provides you with a Client Churn Risk Report that can be added to your WellnessLiving Dashboard. With WellnessLiving's extensive list of marketing and retention tools, you can proactively prevent churn, all in one platform. A study from Fredrick Reichheld, the inventor of the net promoter score and author of "Loyalty Rules! How Today's Leaders Build Lasting Relationships," found that a mere 5% increase in customer retention can increase profits from 25% to 95%.

"We worked very closely with Zijiang Yang, a PhD Professor from the School of Information Technology at York University, to create Isaac AI," says WellnessLiving CEO and Co-Founder, Len Fridman. "During the course of 12 months, she used millions of data points to create our churn-predicting algorithm. In early 2022, we plan to connect Isaac AI churn predictor to our automated marketing suite to further streamline retention strategies."

For more information on Isaac AI visit: https://www.wellnessliving.com/features/isaac/

About WellnessLiving

WellnessLiving was founded in Toronto, Canada, by Len Fridman (CEO) and Sasha Davids (COO). The pair had a dream to create a truly affordable, all-in-one, cloud-based solution, offering cutting-edge business management tools for fitness and wellness businesses around the world. Dynamic features like their automated marketing suite, advanced reporting, easy booking tools, and rewards program allow business owners to attract, engage, and convert their clients. WellnessLiving is one of the fastest-growing software companies in North America with over 15 million users worldwide and are the proud recipients of the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ awards. WellnessLiving is the "software company with a heart" and always treats their customers like family. For more information visit www.wellnessliving.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WellnessLiving