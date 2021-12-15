ZEROPLUS steps into household appliance with its expertise in embedded systems products

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The years 2020 and 2021 unquestionably mark one of most drastic periods to global market. Nevertheless, ZEROPLUS remains highly energetic momentum in market expansion with its profound development capability and brands management since its establishment in 1997.

As addressed by Mr. Richard Zheng, President of ZEROPLUS Technology, the reason behind ZEROPLUS' gold sponsorship to 2021 Embedded Online Conference ( www.embeddedonlineconference.com ) is to lay a concrete foundation to support embedded system developers in completing design tasks with ease. With over 130 protocols decoding capability nowadays, ZEROPLUS Logic Analyzers benefit IC designers, electronics developers and engineers worldwide with significant time saved in signals' decoding and debugging.

ZEROPLUS' customers in USA, Netherlands, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and Russia, highly praise ZEROPLUS products' powerful and rich functions that effectively accelerate new products development and delivery.

Starting from year 2020, Richard consolidated resources with a newly formed "Brook Livin" team to announce its first disaster-preventing WIRECARE product through ZecZec crowd-funding platform ( www.zeczec.com/projects/wirecare ) in June 2021 to expand the product portfolio into a new household sector.

WIRECARE detects socket and circuit safety levels, and informs user with simple green / orange / red LED signals. This benefits users to easily inspect overall household wiring safety, and proceed with necessary replacement to avoid Accidental Electrical Fires at businesses and home. ZEROPLUS expects that WIRECARE can be the master in delivering experience to users in preventing any unnecessary loss resulted from Electrical Fire.

WIRECARE is now commercially available at Amazon USA after a successful launch in Taiwan, especially the TWD 4.2M sales (around USD 150,000) from 2,166 ZecZec backers in a single month. Moreover, ZEROPLUS is expanding its reach to more types of customers through more distributors, technical media and KOLs. All these efforts are to let the three major brands, ZEROPLUS, Brook Gaming and Brook Livin, being more recognized and beneficial worldwide.

*** Dun & Bradstreet Global TOP Elite Award for ZEROPLUS & Brook Livin, Year 2021-2022 ***

*** Top 100 MVP Management awarded by Cite Media Holding Group for ZEROPLUS, Year 2020-2021 ***

