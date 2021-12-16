Axalta expands Industrial coatings portfolio with launch of Imron® Industrial Ultra 2.8 VOC Topcoat in North America Low VOC, superior weathering performance topcoat for the agriculture, construction and earthmoving equipment markets

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, announced the launch of Imron® Industrial Ultra 2.8 VOC Topcoat, an enhanced urethane topcoat to support the agriculture, construction and earthmoving equipment (ACE) market segments. The new technology offers low VOC emissions and a faster cure when compared to other urethane topcoats.

Axalta's Imron® Industrial Ultra 2.8 VOC Topcoat is an enhanced urethane topcoat with low VOC emissions for the agriculture, construction and earthmoving equipment market segments.

Imron Industrial Ultra can be applied over epoxy and urethane undercoats while providing double the pot life of other urethane topcoats minimizing material waste. In addition, it was developed to meet the industry's most stringent ACE weathering and performance criteria.

"Axalta is expanding its Imron Industrial product line to better serve the agriculture, construction and earthmoving equipment market," said Dave Heflin, Vice President of General Industrial Americas at Axalta. "The addition of Imron Industrial Ultra validates Axalta's commitment to continually deliver an advanced, durable coating system with improved user-friendly capabilities that provides protection and extends the life of equipment in harsh, corrosive environments."

To learn more about Axalta's high-performance industrial coatings, visit axalta.us/industrial.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

Contact

Jessica Iben

+1.267.398.8163

Jessica.iben@axalta.com

axalta.com

(PRNewsfoto/Axalta)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Axalta