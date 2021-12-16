Red Cable Club (RCC) members in North America will receive first access to flagship-level 40dB active noise cancellation, high-quality pro audio, and up to 38 hours of battery life

OnePlus Makes Truly Wireless Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds More Accessible with OnePlus Buds Z2 and launches Red Cable Club in North America Red Cable Club (RCC) members in North America will receive first access to flagship-level 40dB active noise cancellation, high-quality pro audio, and up to 38 hours of battery life

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePlus officially unveils the OnePlus Buds Z2 – its newest pair of truly wireless earbuds that make active noise cancellation technology more accessible. The OnePlus Buds Z2 feature 40dB active noise cancellation, 11mm dynamic drivers, and a trio of microphones on each earbud that help to deliver fantastic call quality. The Buds Z2 also come with up to 38 hours of battery life and support for Flash Charge that delivers 5 hours of listening time in just 10 minutes.

OnePlus Buds Z2

"The OnePlus Buds Z2 are an important milestone for OnePlus's range of portable audio products," said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus. "The Buds Z2 deliver exceptional active noise cancellation technology, a quality audio experience, and outstanding battery life at a price point that's more practical than ever before."

Introducing RCC – free for anyone to join

In conjunction with the launch of the Buds Z2, OnePlus' iconic benefits program the Red Cable Club (RCC) is making its North American debut. The ultimate way for the OnePlus community to gather and celebrate technology, as well as receive exclusive benefits, RCC allows OnePlus enthusiasts to take advantage of perks, discounts and promotions not available to the general public.

Initially open to OnePlus community members in India only, the Red Cable Club has grown from strength to strength with millions of OnePlus users able to receive exclusive benefits including discounts on OnePlus products, early access to new OnePlus products and promotions from OnePlus partners. Now, OnePlus North America users, will be able to join the club and form part of the wider OnePlus movement – all while securing exclusive member benefits along the way – starting with first access to the Buds Z2.

Meet the OnePlus Buds Z2 and "play with silence"

OnePlus Buds Z2 deliver noise cancellation of up to 40dB, allowing users to listen to their favorite playlists without interruption from loud, ambient noise. The Buds Z2 also boast the same 11mm dynamic drivers as flagship hearable OnePlus Buds Pro, providing users with rich bass, razor-sharp treble, and Dolby Atmos support. The new truly wireless earbuds support Bluetooth 5.2, deliver latency as low as 94ms with Pro Gaming mode enabled, and come with three sound modes: Cinematic Movie, Immersive Music, and Mobile Gaming. Finally, Transparency Mode is available on the OnePlus Buds Z2 for when users want to listen to music or podcasts while staying in tune with the world around them.

Available in Pearl White and Obsidian Black colorways, the Buds Z2 sport a refined CD pattern design, a lighter build, and a stem that's 15% shorter than that of the original OnePlus Buds Z. The earbuds themselves have IP55-rated internals and a hydrophobic nano-coating that provide resistance against water and sweat. The OnePlus Buds Z2 case also comes with an IPX4 rating that protects it against splashes of water. Each OnePlus Buds Z2 earbud exhibits three MEMS microphones – feedback, feedforward, and beamforming microphones – that work in tandem to ensure your voice is heard loud and clear, even in the busiest of environments.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 deliver up to 38 hours of listening time on a single charge with the included charging case. The truly wireless earbuds also support Flash Charge that provides 5 hours of listening time in just 10 minutes. When you're charged and ready to go, connecting the Buds Z2 to your OnePlus phone is quick and simple thanks to Google Fast Pair. The Buds Z2 also support Find My Buds that allow users to quickly recover the earbuds if they're misplaced.

Users without a OnePlus phone can download the HeyMelody app to access an array of customization features and settings, such as the ability to select what a triple tap on the Buds Z2 does. The HeyMelody app can also be used to toggle between the Buds Z2's two noise-cancelling adjustable modes, to conduct a fitting test to ensure the Buds Z2 are being worn correctly, and to use the Buds Z2's Find My Buds feature. All of the features listed above are available and accessible without the HeyMelody app when the OnePlus Buds Z2 are paired with a OnePlus smartphone.

Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Buds Z2 will be available on OnePlus.com and Amazon for USD $99 / CAD $149 on 12/16/21 at 9:00AM ET. The OnePlus Buds Z2 in Pearl White will be available in North America immediately, while the Obsidian Black colorway will go on sale in early 2022.

Members of the newly launched North American Red Cable Club (RCC) will have first access to purchase through 12/17/21 on OnePlus.com. Anyone in the U.S. and Canada is eligible to join RCC for free. Check out www.oneplus.com/redcableclub for specific details on how to enroll and start redeeming.

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology brand challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans.

For more information, please visit OnePlus.com.

OnePlus Logo (PRNewsfoto/OnePlus)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OnePlus